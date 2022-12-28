Despite Rave Reviews, Father/Daughter Westchester Restaurant Struggling In 'Difficult Economy'

Although a Westchester County restaurant specializing in cheesesteaks has received much praise since opening, the owners say that they are still struggling because of inflation.

Crotty's Cheesesteaks , located in New Rochelle at 8 Eastchester Rd., was opened in January 2021 by father and daughter Joe Crotty and Lindsay Walsh. In addition to a wide variety of cheesesteaks with vegetarian & gluten-free options, the restaurant also serves salads and "delicious extras" such as fried pickles, according to Walsh.

The idea for the eatery came about when Crotty's previous business, Fenwick Bar and Grill in the Bronx, was forced to permanently close when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Despite this "challenging setback," Crotty decided to try again and opened Crotty's Cheesesteaks with Walsh as a "new adventure," she said.

Some of the food offered by Crotty's Cheesesteaks.

Lindsay Walsh

Since then, the business has received awards such as the 2022 Best Cheesesteak in Westchester County by Westchester Magazine, in addition to compliments from Yelp users.

"You just might miss it... but once you find it you may never forget it. Located steps away from the lona college campus in New Rochelle," said Shoshana R. of the Bronx in her review. She also added, "Small in size but with a staff that is big on personality and super friendly and the food is definitely worth it, even if you take it to go."

Ron P. of Yorktown Heights also praised the restaurant's cheesesteaks, saying that the eatery got his order just right.

"I opted for the classic style Philly cheesesteak. I was oh so gooey and cheesy and full of tender steak," he said.

Although the business has received a warm reception from the community, Walsh said that current economic conditions have left the restaurant struggling.

"Inflation has forced us to spend much more on labor, fuel, food, and supplies. On the flip side, customers today have less money to spend on dining and ordering out. It is a challenging time for the entire community," she said.

Walsh also said that fewer people are eating out.

"Many people are now working from home and eating from home as well," she said.

Because of this, Walsh is asking for community members to consider supporting local businesses.

"Despite great reviews and awards, we still find ourselves struggling in a difficult economy. Supporting local is more important than ever in keeping small businesses alive," she said.

Crotty's Cheesesteaks is open every day of the week at varying hours.