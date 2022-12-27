ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alaska interested in Tua Tagovailoa in 2022

One state’s internet users visited the player page of Tua Tagovailoa on pro-football-reference.com more than they did the page of any other NFL player past or present in 2022. The state wasn’t Hawaii, where Tagovailoa grew up. The state wasn’t Alabama, where Tagovailoa was an All-American. The...
ALASKA STATE
Bill O’Brien, Alabama players respond to coaching criticism

The mob came for Bill O’Brien this season. Whether it be social media, message boards or any other Alabama football online tributary, the anger for the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator was unmistakable. With digital pitch forks and torches, no decision was safe. And since Nick Saban is the only...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Georgia vs. Ohio State by the numbers: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) 7 p.m. CST Saturday (ESPN) 0 Players with at least 900 plays in SEC history have a better yards-per-play average than Georgia QB Stetson Bennett. Entering Saturday’s game, Bennett has 7,726 passing yards and 509 rushing yards on 864 passes and 131 rushing attempts – an average of 8.276 yards on 995 plays. Entering the 2022 season, Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel held the SEC record for players with at least 900 plays at 8.269 yards on 1,208 plays.
COLUMBUS, OH
Titans rookie Malik Willis: ‘We’ve just got to continue to grow’

The outcome of Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys won’t affect Tennessee’s chances of making the NFL playoffs. But while coach Mike Vrabel has seen growth from Malik Willis, the former Auburn quarterback won’t get more starting experience as the Titans prepare for the Jan. 8 game that will decide their playoff fate.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Thursday night: Cowboys ease past Titans

The Tennessee Titans were supposed to be looking ahead to their regular-season finale on Jan. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game will decide which wins the AFC South’s playoff berth, and Thursday night’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys had no bearing on that. On Wednesday, Tennessee had...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
Charles Barkley wants to help as many as he can while he is ‘on the back 9 of life’

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

