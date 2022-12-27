Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Smiling Will Anderson recalls Saban calling him ‘soft’ and how he ‘got him back’
Will Anderson looked relaxed at the podium Thursday afternoon. While some players shy away from interviews, the Alabama linebacker is in his element. And given his obvious yet unspoken plans for the future, Anderson spoke freely when asked about a funny memory he had with Nick Saban. “He called me...
Alaska interested in Tua Tagovailoa in 2022
One state’s internet users visited the player page of Tua Tagovailoa on pro-football-reference.com more than they did the page of any other NFL player past or present in 2022. The state wasn’t Hawaii, where Tagovailoa grew up. The state wasn’t Alabama, where Tagovailoa was an All-American. The...
Finebaum: Kirby Smart will dethrone Nick Saban as ‘king of college football’ with second CFP title
A Georgia College Football Playoff national championship this season will change the dynamic of the sport, says Paul Finebaum. The SEC Network analyst was asked during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” what it would mean if Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs won back-to-back CFP national titles.
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ agrees on outcome of CFP games, Sugar Bowl, except for one pick
The ESPN “College GameDay” crew all seemed to be in agreement with the outcome of Saturday’s College Football Playoff games, then Lee Corso dropped a bomb. The “GameDay” analyst donned the Brutus mascot head and picked the Buckeyes to beat No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee went Georgia.
Bryce Young: ‘A lot’ of my success is a credit to Bill O’Brien
Bryce Young and Bill O’Brien fall on opposite ends of the approval-rating spectrum among Alabama fans. But Young credits what he accomplished in his two seasons as Alabama’s starter -- including a Heisman Trophy in 2021 -- to the offensive coordinator that fans seem to love to hate.
Bob Penny, former UAB professor and ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ actor, dead at 87
Bob Penny, a longtime former UAB professor and actor who performed in more than 30 films, including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died. He was 87. A cause of death was not given in his obituary. Born in Anniston in 1935, Dr. Robert Lynn...
Bill O’Brien, Alabama players respond to coaching criticism
The mob came for Bill O’Brien this season. Whether it be social media, message boards or any other Alabama football online tributary, the anger for the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator was unmistakable. With digital pitch forks and torches, no decision was safe. And since Nick Saban is the only...
Saban said he gave transferring players shot to play in bowl ‘and they didn’t’
The topic of transfers and opt-outs was again the main topic of discussion the morning before the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban again praised the decisions of Will Anderson and Bryce Young to play in the 11 a.m. CT Saturday game with Kansas State while addressing those who decided not to play.
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
Georgia vs. Ohio State by the numbers: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) 7 p.m. CST Saturday (ESPN) 0 Players with at least 900 plays in SEC history have a better yards-per-play average than Georgia QB Stetson Bennett. Entering Saturday’s game, Bennett has 7,726 passing yards and 509 rushing yards on 864 passes and 131 rushing attempts – an average of 8.276 yards on 995 plays. Entering the 2022 season, Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel held the SEC record for players with at least 900 plays at 8.269 yards on 1,208 plays.
Jarrett Stidham trying not to ‘overthink things’ before his first NFL start
During his NFL career, Jarrett Stidham has served as a backup for Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Derek Carr. On Sunday, the former Auburn standout will have a backup, not be the backup after the Las Vegas Raiders named him the starting quarterback for their final two games of the NFL’s 2022 regular season.
Titans rookie Malik Willis: ‘We’ve just got to continue to grow’
The outcome of Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys won’t affect Tennessee’s chances of making the NFL playoffs. But while coach Mike Vrabel has seen growth from Malik Willis, the former Auburn quarterback won’t get more starting experience as the Titans prepare for the Jan. 8 game that will decide their playoff fate.
NFL Thursday night: Cowboys ease past Titans
The Tennessee Titans were supposed to be looking ahead to their regular-season finale on Jan. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game will decide which wins the AFC South’s playoff berth, and Thursday night’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys had no bearing on that. On Wednesday, Tennessee had...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
Charles Barkley wants to help as many as he can while he is ‘on the back 9 of life’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Emotional Win for Alabama Basketball's Hannah Barber
Crimson Tide senior plays in SEC opener just two days after grandfather's funeral.
This year in HS Sports: 10 memorable high school stories from 2022
This is an opinion piece. As we close the door on the year 2022 this weekend, I thought it would be appropriate to look back on 10 of the state’s biggest high school sports stories from the past 12 months. There are so many important ones that I’m not...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0