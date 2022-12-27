Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Attitude In A Half Shell: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #1
‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ brings the two beloved 80s/90s franchises back together for an explosive new series that picks up where the last one left off while spinning off in its own direction. Any fan of these characters is in for a delightful gorgeous colorful fun experience that will make them want to pick up their colored bandana or jump around doing some impressive martial arts style kicks.
comicon.com
Preview: Sprinting Down A Rabbit Hole In ‘The Black Ghost’ Vol. 2 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Black Ghost Volume 2 TPB, dropping next week from writers Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher, artists George Kambadais and Marco Finnegan, and colorist Greg Smallwood. ‘Six months after the events of the first arc, we find Lara in a different spot....
comicon.com
Brothers Reunited – Previewing ‘Shang-Chi: Master Of The Ten Rings’ #1
Colours: Erick Arciniega w/Protobunker’s Fer Sifuentes-Sujo. Shang-Chi is lost in time and the only one who can help him is…his father?! What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history? Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn’t know his father as well as he thought? Find out as Gene Luen Yang’s Shang-Chi saga comes to its shocking conclusion!”
comicon.com
Art From Art’s Sake #189: For The Love Of Comics
Welcome once more to Art For Art’s Sake, Comicon’s weekly look at just a little of all that gorgeous artwork that’s out there on that there Internet…. So, enjoy the art… beginning with some wonderful Sergio Aragones’ Groo…. And we’ll follow that with a VERY...
comicon.com
Comicon’s 5 Best Comic Book Films Of 2022
As an adjunct to our Best of the Year Awards, Comicon would like to also recognize the best in films based on comic books in the past year. Of course, fewer than ten were released in 2022, but putting them into a top 5 order of relative quality reveals how much potential still exists in the genre while also highlighting some of its unfortunate pitfalls. And with studios ever hungry to convert comics into films, they’d do well to pay attention what these five films did and how they fared at the box office and in public opinion.
comicon.com
Comicon’s 5 Most Progressive Comics Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
comicon.com
Advance Review: `We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1 Starts With A Shocking Twist
With twists aplenty, this first issue masquerades as a Flash Gordon-like serial from the 1930s. Within a few shocking pages, we learn the truth is much more complicated – and exciting. The surprises are sure to hook the audience and keep them coming back for more. Overall. 9.5/10. We...
comicon.com
Skybound Presents A Fearful First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #5 Final Issue
Skybound have revealed a sneak peek at Creepshow #5, the final issue of the horror comic book anthology based the most recent adaption on Shudder TV. And, as with each previous issue, this one also has two terrifying tales. First up, there’s Steve Orlando (Marauders) and Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the...
comicon.com
Comicon’s 5 Best Digital/Webcomics Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
comicon.com
Brian Michael Bendis And Dark Horse Present A New Edition Of ‘Fortune And Glory’
Before co-creating Miles Morales, Wakanda Forever’s Ironheart, and Jessica Jones, before the triumphant successes with Secret Invasion, Daredevil, Superman, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Invincible Iron Man,… before the original series Powers, Scarlet, Cover, and The Ones…. Before all these, Brian Michael Bendis was a hungry young cartoonist about to...
comicon.com
Arkham’s Curse Reborn: Reviewing ‘Batman: Shadows Of The Bat: The Tower’
A powerhouse team of creators came together to make Shadows of the Bat, an ambitious effort to tell one mega weekly story in one Batman-related title, an emotional, gorgeous, powerful, character development-filled, roller coaster of a ride. There is a fun but dark energy through this book and its ensemble nature and shuffling character spotlight help to make this one of the best Bat-family-related runs we’ve ever gotten.
comicon.com
Review: Boy Thunder’s Fate Revealed In ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #10
World’s Finest has been hinting at a huge twist involving its newest character, the young refugee called Boy Thunder. Finally, this issue reveals it, as David becomes something more. Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, and Steve Wands pull the Joker into the DCU’s most tragic hero origin.
comicon.com
New To You Comics #124: It’s Clobberin’ Time In ‘The Thing’
Everyone has different tastes in comics. Here at New To You Comics, we explore that as Tony and Scott dive into comics that, well, it’s right there in the column title. This week, we dive into a recent hit starring one of Marvel’s greatest. Ben Grimm was probably...
comicon.com
The Stuff Of Legends: Previewing ‘Trojan’ #1 From AWA Upshot
“Once upon a time, we lived alongside Legends. Creatures of myth. Centaurs, fauns, gorgons, kelpies, gnomes, and more. They were spectacular. Majestic. Powerful. Peaceful. Pure. In comparison, we were ugly. Weak. Warmongering. Rotten. Is it any wonder we could not live alongside them any longer? After driving these Legends to the fringes of society, an uglier form of mythos takes shape in the form of rumors of live snuff shows for dark web high rollers. When a mysterious young woman, Nessa, enlists the help of a hacker to take a tour of the grisliest corners of the Dark Web, she sets in motion a war between those who peddle to mankind’s darkest fantasies and a world that transcends imagination. Trojan is fantasy thriller full of wonder and horror in equal measure.”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #8
“When Captain America’s allies find themselves scattered across the country with no recollection of how they got there, Steve calls in a favor with the one person he knows can help—mutant telepath Emma Frost! But what Emma finds, chills Steve Rogers to the bone… As Steve and his allies race to save a city under siege by A.I.M., the Outer Circle’s ultimate assassin is revealed: Introducing M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control!”
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: Why Aspiring Showrunners Should Make Comics
Many art school graduates dream of making the next Adventure Time or Stephen Universe and becoming a showrunner in their 20s. However, I would advocate for young professionals to consider creating comic books. Most young creatives want to do: hand drawn animation, high concepts, plot driven narratives, female and queer...
comicon.com
The Story Of A Boy – Reviewing ‘Batman: Shadows Of The Bat: House Of Gotham’
‘House Of Gotham’ showcases a deep knowledge and love for the Batman-related portion of DC Comics, painting a beautiful picture of this flawed but still hopeful city they call home. Everyone involved pulls out their A-game to create a tense tightly-focused tale that focuses on the inherent dangers that can be present in Gotham, where the struggle between light and dark is heavy and takes a major toll on those caught in the middle.
comicon.com
‘Invincible Iron Man’ #1 Sells Out And Heads To Second Printing
Tony Stark is hitting rock bottom and fans are eating it up. The first issue of Invincible Iron Man has sold out and so a second printing is coming with two new covers. The first issue chronicled Stark’s downfall as someone or something tries to tear him down bit by bit, ending in a shocking last page. Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri are setting up stories that will reverberate through the Marvel Universe, and Iron Man fans should get in on the ground level.
comicon.com
Setting Sail For Adventure: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ Vol. 1
A brand new era begins for the Marauders with a new team and a new creative direction that takes them back to their mutant-rescuing mission. A colorful, fantastical, and dangerous journey comes to vivid life across these pages as the series shows such promise. Overall. With all the black market...
comicon.com
Captain America Soars Again: Reviewing ‘Captain America: Symbol of Truth Vol 1’
Sam Wilson’s return to carrying the shield and mantle in his own series has been very successful, making sure to stay true to the character while displaying why he’s very much needed as a different type of Captain America. This is a gorgeous energetic powerful book that is making its mark to one day be one of those classic runs that people talk about and read over and over again.
Comments / 0