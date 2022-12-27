Read full article on original website
How to warp a Gradient with Text in Photoshop
Photoshop with its wide array of tools and effects makes designing almost anything easy. However, there are times when your design does not turn out as you like. For example, you design artwork such as a text or shape with a gradient, you then warp the image, but you realize that the gradient does not warp. Instead of following the direction of the warp, the gradient keeps going straight. This post will show you how to make gradient text and how to make the gradient warp in the same direction as the text in Photoshop.
How to turn a Photo into a Collage in Photoshop
You can use Photoshop to turn an image into an interesting piece of art. Learning how to turn a photo into a collage in Photoshop can be a great way to make a boring project come to life. Collages can be used as a gift, it is a great way to use up photos in an interesting way.
A specified logon session does not exist – Task Scheduler Error
Whether on a Windows Server machine or Windows 11/10 client machine, you may get the error prompt with the message A specified logon session does not exist when you try to create a scheduled task using Task Scheduler. This post offers a practical solution to the issue. When this error...
Best online Whiteboard tools to create great ideas
If you work from home and want to come up with ideas, you will need a good Whiteboard. You can use a physical whiteboard, but not everyone wants to do that, so how about whiteboard apps that are available on the web? In most cases, they are just as good when compared to the free Whiteboard apps for PC. Furthermore, each web-based whiteboard we are going to discuss here is great for team collaboration, so users can always get the most out of brainstorming for the next best idea. And if you are the type of person who works alone, then worry not because these whiteboards are good for that as well.
How to place Transparent Text on Image in Photoshop
Today I will be showing you how to place transparent text on an image in Photoshop. Transparent text on an image can add interest. It is also a way to add text to an image without taking away from the image. How to place Transparent Text on Image in Photoshop.
How to remove Green Check Marks on Desktop Icons in Windows 11/10
Some of you have seen green check marks on your desktop files, folders, and some icons. These check marks appear at the bottom left side of files, folders, and shortcut icons placed on the desktop. Don’t get confused with the little green arrows that appear on the bottom left side of desktop shortcuts. These check marks are different. In this article, we will see what these green check marks on desktop icons are and how to remove them.
What is the difference between a Website and a Web Application?
A Website and a Web Application need web access and employ the same coding paradigms. A website is a group of interconnected web pages, but a web application is a piece of software that is accessible via the browser, which is a tool used to surf the web. The website features photographs, text, audio, and video, among other media types. It could include as many pages as one desires. There is a lot of difference between a Website and a Web Application, in this post, we will be explaining them to you.
Free Sports Videos Analysis software for Windows PC
This post lists the best free sports video analysis software for Windows 11/10. Using these software, you can analyze sports videos to assist, evaluate, and improve the performance of your players. To help you perform sports video analysis, you can use multiple annotation tools to draw circles, lines, arrows, and more annotations in your video. Apart from that, you also get video payback features, magnifiers, zoom, rotate, measurement tools, video filters, and many more tools to study a sports video.
KERNEL AUTO BOOST LOCK ACQUISITION WITH RAISED IRQL
Some users reported that they receive KERNEL AUTO BOOST LOCK ACQUISITION WITH RAISED IRQL BSOD while using Bluetooth devices or due to wireless adapters. Not only that, according to some reports, some system were connected to a wireless hard drive and the BSOD occurred as soon as the user started using it. This is a very serious issue and should be resolved pretty quickly.
How to clear NVIDIA, AMD, or AutoCAD Graphics Cache in Windows systems
Caches, which improve CPU performance significantly, are introduced to GPUs to improve application or game performance even further. Although cache over time takes up a considerable amount of storage space on your drive, its primary function is to improve performance — but sometimes things don’t work quite right with your graphics-intensive apps, or games — and for that, or some other reason, you may want to clear the NVIDIA, AMD, or AutoCAD graphics cache — in this post, we will show you how to perform the task.
How to enable Memory Saver Mode in Chrome
In this post, we will show you how to enable or disable Memory Saver in Chrome. Google Chrome has recently rolled out two new performance features in its latest version. Known as the Energy Saver Mode and Memory Saver Mode, these features have been introduced to optimize the browser for consuming less battery and RAM on battery-operated devices. We have recently reviewed the Energy Saver Mode in Chrome in one of our blog posts. In this post, we will talk specifically about the Memory Saver mode, and explain how to enable and disable this feature in Google Chrome.
The specified account name is not valid – Task Scheduler Error
Some PC users may encounter the error message The specified account name is not valid when trying to edit (eg; adding a new trigger), disable, or delete an already existing task or create and save a new automated scheduled task using Task Scheduler on Windows computer. This post provides the most suitable solutions affected PC users can apply to easily resolve the issue.
Fix Unknown Bluetooth device error in Windows 11/10
You can connect your Bluetooth devices to your computer wirelessly via Bluetooth. To do so, you have to open Bluetooth on both devices and then search for your device on your computer. Once your PC detects your devices, you can pair them to your computer. All the paired Bluetooth devices become available in the Bluetooth devices list on your Windows 11/10 computer. Hence, if you want to connect a particular paired Bluetooth device to your computer, go to Bluetooth & devices page in Windows Settings and connect it. According to some users, Windows shows Bluetooth devices as Unknown device. Due to this, they cannot identify the correct device to connect. This article talks about some fixes to resolve the “Unknown Bluetooth device error in Windows 11/10.”
How to make a Lantern in Minecraft to illuminate the world
Playing the Survival mode in Minecraft is not an easy feat, and it is even more difficult when nighttime is taken into consideration. That is when the Creepers and other creatures decide to attack, and during those times, the player will need lights everywhere. There are multiple ways to illuminate the world of Minecraft at night, but one of the best ways to get this done is to use Lanterns in Minecraft.
Fix Error 0x801c044f when creating PIN on Windows 11/10
Windows has given different options to sign up to your computer such as password, PIN, etc. The PIN is a much quicker option to sign into your device than a password that’s why a lot of users prefer this option. Some Windows users, when trying to set up a PIN or changing it, receive the 0x801c044f error. In this post, we are going to talk about this and see how you can resolve PIN error 0x801c044f.
Microsoft Store displays a blank Black or White screen
Several Windows users have reported experiencing a blank Black or White screen issue on Microsoft Store. This issue could be caused due to multiple reasons including a corrupted Store cache, damaged system files, and incorrect time and region settings. Now, if you are also one of the affected users for whom Microsoft Store keeps displaying a blank Black or White screen, this post is what you are looking for. Here, we will discuss multiple working fixes that will help you get rid of this issue.
Fix Xbox Payment Error Code 80190864
While you are all ready to buy the latest Xbox game, suddenly, your purchase doesn’t complete. So, you cannot download it, which is quite frustrating. The error usually occurs when you are at the payment gateway; Xbox doesn’t complete your payment leading to the Payment Error Code 80190864. You might wonder what causes it and how to fix it. We have covered you all with it.
Touchpad gestures are not working on Windows 11/10
If you are a laptop user, you may know about touchpad gestures. In addition to moving a mouse cursor and clicking on the links, the laptop touchpad also has a multi-finger operation feature. This multi-finger operation is called the touchpad gesture. Touchpad gestures allow you to zoom in and zoom out, rotate an image, scroll up, down, left, and right, etc. For some users, touchpad gestures stopped working. According to them, they can control their mouse pointer by using the touchpad, but cannot use any of the multi-finger operations. In this article, we will see what you can do if the touchpad gestures are not working on your Windows 11/10 laptop.
How to always open Chrome and Firefox in Incognito mode or Private mode
This tutorial explains how to always open Chrome and Firefox browsers in Incognito mode or Private window mode on a Windows 11/10 computer. All the modern browsers (Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Chrome, etc.) come with the feature to start Private browsing using a shortcut (like Ctrl+Shift+N or Ctrl+Shift+P), application menu, or customize menu, etc. But, if use Chrome and/or Firefox as your main browsers and you want to open your browser with the private window mode always, then the tricks covered in this post will come in handy.
Windows 11 Installation Assistant Error Code 0xc0000409
Some users reported that when they are trying to upgrade to Windows 11 to a newer version they encounter a 0xc000409 error. This error message suggests that something is going wrong during the installation process but it is not known what is the reason for this issue in the message itself. In this article, you will understand the reason for this error and see how to fix Windows 11 Installation Assistant Error Code 0xc000409.
