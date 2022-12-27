Read full article on original website
woodworkingnetwork.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
magnoliareporter.com
Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line
Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
Louisiana witness says floating rectangle-shaped object might be space junk
A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object glowing bright white at about 6:56 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
Sugarcane farmers harvested most of crop before hard freeze
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year was no different. The beginning of October marks the start of the harvest season for sugarcane farmers. Coming off of days of back-to-back freezing temperatures, there were concerns about this year’s crop.
Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers
Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced.
bizmagsb.com
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers
(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Calcasieu River bridge / EPA rule / Top baby names
New bridge: The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six-lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. Read more about the project from The Center Square.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Tri-state hydrogen partnership entering second phase of grant application
Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma will submit a formal application to the Department of Energy for funding of their regional hydrogen hub. The state’s governors announced in March they were forming a partnership called the HALO Hydrogen Hub in hopes of securing millions in grants for developing, producing and using clean hydrogen for fuel and manufacturing feedstock.
theadvocate.com
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company
The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Timber manufacturing company RoyOMartin invests $9.5M to modernize manufacturing
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, plans to invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill in Louisiana. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s...
Big money refunds coming from Entergy to NOLA
The New Orleans City Council has prevailed on a pair of complaints before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that result in as much as $65-million dollars being returned to Entergy ratepayers.
DOTD receives major grant funding for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Gov. Edwards and Sec. Shawn Wilson announced that DOTD ends the year successfully receiving a major grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
O’Reilly Auto Parts To Take Remaining 30,000-Square-Foot Space, Formerly Winn-Dixie In North Lafayette
O’Reilly Auto Parts, a leading provider of automotive parts, tools, and equipment, will be taking over the remaining 30,000-square-foot space inside the former Winn-Dixie at 3803 Moss Street. This location shares space with the new, coming soon Planet Fitness which was recently announced a few months back. See Planet Fitness post (here).
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California
The crown travels with the Queen who's riding in the Rose Parade.
Entergy to Refund Louisiana Customers Overcharged for 20 Years
It appears that a subsidiary of Entergy has been overcharging Louisiana Entergy customers for over 20 years. Is it time for them to pay up?
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
WAFB.com
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year was no different. Businesses struggle through plummeting economy, Velvet...
