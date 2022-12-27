ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas LB Jaylan Ford and WR Xavier Worthy address questions about future

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Jaylan Ford and Xavier Worthy were asked during their Alamo Bowl media availability if they planned to return to Texas. Both stated they were focused on the task at hand, beating the Washington Huskies.

Taking the statements at face value, both players are simply doing what they do every game week. While some will read more into what each player said, there’s not much more to deduce.

Ford and Worthy would arguably be the best returning players on both sides of the football should they come back. Certainly, Texas coaches are hoping for their return. Nevertheless, both will announce their plans for next season on their timelines, as they should.

Worthy still has one more year before becoming draft eligible. Ford will have the option of entering the NFL draft having been on the Forty Acres for three seasons.

The reality is, there is a strong chance each player will return and make a big impact for Texas in 2023.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Steve Sarkisian, Texas players arrive to Alamo Bowl

The Texas football team has arrived at the Alamodome in San Antonio for an anticipated matchup with Washington. The Alamo Bowl presents two of the most dangerous offenses in college football this season. Although the Longhorns will be without star running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, along with starting linebacker and defensive leader DeMarvion Overshown, many young players will get the opportunity to showcase their talents against the No. 12 team in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
