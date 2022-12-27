ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Monroe Township Regular Township Meeting

Monroe Township Trustees will hold Regular Township Meetings on the first Monday of each month in 2023 except for January, July and September which will be the second Monday. Meetings will be held at 7:00 P.M. Emergency meetings will be posted 24 hours in advance. The meetings will take place at the Monroe Township House located at 13980 Wooster Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Bids for Knox County Department of Job and Family Services

LEGAL NOTICE - REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Knox County Commissioners is soliciting proposals from interested parties to furnish Consulting Services for the Knox County Department of Job and Family Services, for the 2023 calendar year. Request for Proposal (RFP) specifications and/or details of...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

DeWine voices continued support to fix the weed problem at Indian Lake

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is continuing his support for fixing the weed problem in Indian Lake in 2023. In October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different kinds of aquatic vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer.
OHIO STATE
WOWO News

Ohio man missing, reward for infromation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio man is missing and his family is offering a reward for information on his location. The City of Byron Police Department says that Noah Johnson has been missing since November 18. Police are urging the public to help find Johnson. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department. Officials say there is a $3,000 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to Johnson.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Officials Disturbed by String of Fatal Fires

Nick McWilliams reporting – Coming out of an uncharacteristically cold Christmas weekend, the state of Ohio saw record-setting numbers of fatal fires. Fires have occurred for a variety of reasons, with some, including one in Newcomerstown that claimed the lives of a family of six, being attributed to supplemental heat sources.
OHIO STATE
953wiki.com

Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill naming walleye the state fish flounders in the Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Ohio enjoys a symbiotic relationship with a creature native to its waters: the walleye. Thriving in the cool waters of Lake Erie and the Ohio River, the white-bellied, olive- and gold-colored sportfish generates $1 billion for the Buckeye State each year. A lead weight scandal at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail […]
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Strickland, Bossley honored with Excellence In the Call

MOUNT VERNON – Faculty and staff at Mount Vernon Nazarene University celebrated their peers during the Excellence In the Call awards reception held Dec. 7 in Foster Hall. Two faculty members were honored — Professor Joy Strickland, Assistant Vice President for Student Success and Retention and Dr. Jon Bossley, associate professor of biology.
dayton247now.com

LIST: Ohio counties with highest, lowest life-expectancy rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average life expectancy in Ohio is 76.5 years, according to the health data site countyhealthrankings.com. State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. Below is a list of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest life-expectancy rates, and...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Veterinary Customer Service Representative Position Available

Fast Paced Veterinary Hospital is hiring an outgoing and friendly individual to join our front desk team! We are an AAHA accredited hospital in Mount Vernon that provides excellent patient care and customer service. Duties include helping clients and pets check in and out for services, scheduling appointments, keeping the front of the hospital tidy, getting paperwork ready for admittance and other clerical duties. Must have excellent communication skills and enjoy working with the public, strong computer skills, a positive attitude, be a team player and a self-starter. Ability to multi-task and attention to detail is an integral part of this position. We offer competitive pay, benefits, retirement plan, uniform allowance, paid vacation and paid holidays. We are open 8 am to 6 pm M-F and 8-12 on Saturdays. Please submit a resume, previous veterinary hospital experience is a plus.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

High School Boys Basketball Briefs

Mount Vernon (4-3, 2-3) had another big night from Hudson Rohler against Madison Comprehensive (5-3, 2-2) last week, and despite a solid performance, the Yellow Jackets took a five-point loss, 59-54. Madison Comprehensive went up 12-7 in the first quarter and then increased the lead to 26-18 at halftime after...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy