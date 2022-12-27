Fast Paced Veterinary Hospital is hiring an outgoing and friendly individual to join our front desk team! We are an AAHA accredited hospital in Mount Vernon that provides excellent patient care and customer service. Duties include helping clients and pets check in and out for services, scheduling appointments, keeping the front of the hospital tidy, getting paperwork ready for admittance and other clerical duties. Must have excellent communication skills and enjoy working with the public, strong computer skills, a positive attitude, be a team player and a self-starter. Ability to multi-task and attention to detail is an integral part of this position. We offer competitive pay, benefits, retirement plan, uniform allowance, paid vacation and paid holidays. We are open 8 am to 6 pm M-F and 8-12 on Saturdays. Please submit a resume, previous veterinary hospital experience is a plus.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO