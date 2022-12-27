70-year-old man dies after being beaten outside of Colorado bar on Christmas Day

A 70-year-old man is dead after reportedly being kicked and punched outside of a bar in Thornton on Christmas Day, according to a news release from the Thornton Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 10 PM near the Thirsty Sports Pub on 104th Avenue. According to the release, the victim backed into the suspects car prior to the altercation.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found the victim with serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he died on the following day. Police are seeking any information about the suspect, who fled the scene before they arrived.

Thornton PD described the suspect as a white male between 5' and 5' 8", with long, red/blonde hair. He reportedly drove away in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black vinyl-wrapped hood and large roof rack. The car could have front end damage, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 720-977-5030.