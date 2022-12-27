ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

70-year-old man dies after being beaten outside of Colorado bar on Christmas Day

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
A 70-year-old man is dead after reportedly being kicked and punched outside of a bar in Thornton on Christmas Day, according to a news release from the Thornton Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 10 PM near the Thirsty Sports Pub on 104th Avenue. According to the release, the victim backed into the suspects car prior to the altercation.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found the victim with serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he died on the following day. Police are seeking any information about the suspect, who fled the scene before they arrived.

Thornton PD described the suspect as a white male between 5' and 5' 8", with long, red/blonde hair. He reportedly drove away in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black vinyl-wrapped hood and large roof rack. The car could have front end damage, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 720-977-5030.

KXRM

Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Oxygen

Denver Police Appeal For Help After 16-Year-Old Found Murdered In Dumpster

Police are appealing to the public for help after a Colorado teen was found dead just one day after Christmas. On Monday morning, officials with the Denver Police Department responded to the 4900 block of N. Salida Street in Denver, where the body of a juvenile female — later identified as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel — was found dead on the scene, police tweeted.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

CBS Denver

Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspects

Authorities in Denver are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two robbery suspects.According to the Denver Police Department, the two suspects are wanted for a robbery that took place on the 4700 block of North Tower road on Dec. 14 around 2:35 a.m.The suspects are described by the victim as two white males. Both suspects were described to be standing approximately 6 feet tall and between the ages of 22 and 29. One suspect was described to be of slim build, while the other is of medium build, according to police. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in an SUV which is believed to be a champagne-colored or dark gold Chevrolet Tahoe. Police say anyone with additional information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-936-7867. 
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

3 hospitalized after explosion in Longmont

An explosion that left three people hurt in Longmont is under investigation. It happened Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged. Two men escaped the fire while one had to be rescued. All three were hospitalized; one of them with serious injuries. Police believe this could be the second explosion at this property but wouldn’t elaborate, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. For more, check out https://www.dailycamera.com/.
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested in fatal Denver park shooting

Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Monday's fatal shooting at Berkeley Lake Park, according to a news release. Police arrested Miguel Piria, 22, on Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting after Piria turned himself in. Police responded to the call Monday about a person shot in the area...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

16-year-old boy driving Mini Cooper dies in Aurora crash on Christmas Eve

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora Saturday on Christmas Eve.According to the Aurora Police Department's press release, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of E Jewell Avenue and S Abilene Street. Crash investigators determined the 16-year-old was driving a Mini Cooper "at a high rate of speed" northbound on S Abilene Street when an Acura SUV was turning left from Jewell Avenue onto Abilene Street when the crash happened at the intersection.The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died. An adult passenger in the Mini Cooper was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was expected to be OK. A woman driving the Acura at the time of the crash was treated for injuries at the scene. Anyone with information can contact Aurora Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
