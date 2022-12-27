Read full article on original website
MRN Top 10’s for 2022: Opinion
Now through the end of the year, we will list a variety of “Top 10’s for 2022”. These are determined by you, the reader, based on the pageviews for each story/video/column. These are all penned by MRN Publisher J. Robert Gough unless otherwise noted. 1. Predicting Pettit...
Real estate transfers in Brown County from November 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Kathy Yingling and Carol L. Bauch of Mount Sterling and Roxanna...
Judge rules portion of SAFE-T Act ending cash bail is unconstitutional
A Kankakee County judge has ruled that the part of the controversial SAFE-T Act that ends cash bail across is unconstitutional. Judge Thomas W. Cunnington issued the ruling Wednesday night and it comes four days before cash bail was to be abolished across the state. In his ruling, Cunnington wrote...
75th Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen competition set for Jan. 7 in Quincy Community Theatre
QUINCY — The Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen Competition, presented by Gully Transportation, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 in the Quincy Community Theatre. Eight candidates will compete for Miss Quincy and earn a $3,000 college scholarship and thousands of dollars in prizes....
Tri-Township Fire Department dedicates ladder truck
QUINCY — The Tri-Township Fire Department (TTFD) officially dedicated its Tri-Township Ladder #1 in honor of its first Fire Chief, Edward Hagerbaumer. In June 1957, Hagerbaumer was appointed as TTFD’s first chief, a move that was significant to the growth of the department and established a precedent for future firefighters to follow.
Mayor seeking investigation into police chief hiring process
QUINCY — Muddy River News has learned that Quincy Mayor Mike Troup has requested an investigation into the way Adam Yates became Quincy’s police chief. “I have requested an investigation into the hiring process,” Troup confirmed. “I want to say that Adam (Yates) has done everything I have asked of him. He has done a good job during his probation. My problem is with the process, not the person.”
QPD Blotter for Dec. 27, 2022
Yung Lam, 57, 1436 S 46th St, Improper Lane Usage at S 36th St and Broadway St. PTC 130. Vickie L Childs, 54, 1025 N 12th St, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at N 4th St and Broadway St. PTC 147. Andrew T Miller, 33, Camp Point,...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 20-26, 2022
On 12/20/2022 at 4:26 AM Cory G. Odonnell of Bloomington received a citation for Speeding 70/55 MPH Zone on US 24 @ CR400E and given a court date of 02/27/2023. On 12/20/2022 at 5:11 AM Shawna E. Stear of South Jacksonville received a citation for Failure to Wear Seat Belt on IL 99 @ CR 750N and was given a court date of 02/27/2023.
MRN Top 10’s: The Daily Dirt
Steve Eighinger…definitely bringing sexy back. Thanks to Justin Timberlake and the Eighinger Family Photo Collection. Yes, people actually read Steve Eighinger’s daily ramblings about life, license plates and Yellowstone. He loved for his palate (or lack thereof) and his everyman way of looking at the world. He is...
