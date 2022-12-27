Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
Three people injured in Fayette County collision
Three people were injured in a collision east of Maynard Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 92-year-old Eldon Anthony Knipper of Arlington was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre southbound on Highway 150 in Fayette County when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 64-year-old Debra Sue Husted of Oelwein who was northbound shortly after 3pm.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Hospital Violence
A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.
iheart.com
One Person Seriously Injured in Black Hawk County Crash
(Black Hawk County, IA) -- One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Black Hawk County. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation shows the driver of a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign when his vehicle was hit by a truck in the rear drivers side. The driver of the sedan was ejected from the vehicle. He was later taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
kwayradio.com
HI-3 Crash Sends Drivers to the Hospital
A crash on Highway 3, near Oelwein sent two drivers to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 6:35 in the morning. According to deputies 41 year old Allen Krum was traveling eastbound when he crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 52 year old Lillian Smith. Both drivers were transported to the hospital, both vehicles are believed to be totaled. Krum was cited for Failure to Secure Liability Insurance and for Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway.
KCRG.com
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
cbs2iowa.com
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
KCRG.com
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
KCRG.com
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to...
sun-courier.com
Garwin man arrested, charged following town search Dec. 16
Owen Lyn Collins, 19, of Garwin made an initial appearance in custody in district court on Dec. 17 on charges including two counts of interference with official acts using a firearm (Class D felony) and one count of going armed with intent (Class D felony). Charges stem from an incident...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman charged after alleged Coral Ridge Mall theft
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly committed a theft at Coral Ridge Mall threatened a police officer with death when confronted. Just past 11:30 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Elizabeth Leiss of 20th Avenue Southwest reportedly entered Scheels, put on several pieces of clothing, and picked up a pair of winter boots. She then allegedly exited the store while carrying the boots, and refused to stop for loss prevention.
kwayradio.com
Bridge to Close
A bridge in Janesville will close on Tuesday and will remain closed, likely for the entirety of 2023. The Seventh Street Bridge over the Cedar River will undergo construction beginning next week. Signage will lead drivers through a detour that includes Marquis Road, Taylor Road, Union Road, Cedar Wapsi Road, and Waverly Road.
KCCI.com
Fire destroys animal rescue in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farm animal rescue in Linn County is trying to figure out what's next after a fire destroyed their farmhouse. Hercules Haven, which houses abandoned and abused animals, says rebuilding will start Tuesday. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home Friday night when an...
Woman charged with arson for Marshalltown house fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A woman has been arrested for allegedly lighting a house on fire earlier this year. According to the Marshalltown Fire Department, Kristi A. Franklin, 64, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second degree arson. On March 10 at around 11:44 a.m. the fire department responded to a reported house fire in […]
kwayradio.com
18 Year-Old Awaiting Trial Arrested
An 18 year old who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after bringing a stolen gun to an appointment with corrections officials, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Isaiah Anderson set off a metal detector when he showed up to an appointment at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center shortly after noon last Wednesday. A .22 caliber handgun was found in his coat pocket. That gun was determined to have been stolen in Waterloo in 2020. Anderson was charged with fourth degree Theft. His bond has been set at $100,000. Anderson is already awaiting trial in several different cases. On August 6th he allegedly fired a .40 caliber pistol in an alley. In July he stole a Chevrolet Silverado, then he stole a Ford Edge, and later that month he was arrested for breaking into vehicles parked outside Planet Fitness.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after attempting to steal vehicle
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the Linn County Jail Christmas morning after threatening to kill a man who was inside a car he was trying to steal. Police were dispatched to the Center Point Road Northeast Kwik Star at about 4 am on reports of the incident. 19-year-old Matthew Falco-Tirado allegedly approached the vehicle while brandishing a replica pellet gun. According to the criminal complaint, Falco-Tirado yelled at the occupants to get out of the vehicle and pulled a girl out of the back seat. He then threatened to kill the man inside.
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls Snow Emergency and Parking Ordinance Enforcement
Cedar Falls has announced a snow emergency that will be in effect for the downtown and College Hill areas starting tonight (Wednesday) at 8:00 PM and running through 7:00 AM on Thursday. This snow emergency will be in effect for the Downtown Parkade and College Hill areas only. The parking prohibition will go into effect two hours from the time the declaration is made, making it enforceable starting at 10:00 PM tonight. Any vehicle blocking traffic or parking in the designated area after that time will be subject to a citation and tow at the owner’s expense. Orange colored signs have been posted in and near the affected areas.
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
iheart.com
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
Comments / 0