The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly
I always thought the St. Louis Blues would be at a crossroads with Ryan O’Reilly at some point this season. I believe that the Blues should trade him to receive assets in return. Losing him for nothing would be a bad move for the franchise, especially for the future. If the Blues stay out of contention, then trading him is the best move. Rentals like O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ivan Barbashev should all be dealt in that scenario.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a better idea of their star forward’s plans in about three weeks and that’s when trade talk regarding Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could pick up. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have to wait until the final moments to get David Pastrnak signed to a new contract.
theScore
Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 12/29/22
The Minnesota Wild came off the holidays ready to play, downing their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Dec.27 to move within one point of second place. Tonight they line up against the Dallas Stars, ranked first in the Central. The battle for the top spot is a tight one and has the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche down in fourth, while a Wild win tonight would give the top three teams an equal 21 wins on the season. With less than half of the 2022-23 season completed, there is plenty of room for movement in both directions, but there’s already a sense that this division will be a battle until the end.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Ugly Loss Includes Some Solid Play
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Arizona Coyotes by an ugly score of 6-3. What might be even uglier than this score was that the Maple Leafs have now lost all four games they’ve played against the Coyotes during the 2022 calendar year. During the 2021-22...
The Hockey Writers
Ultimate Perseverance: the Bryan Berard Story
In today’s article, we look back at the life and career of former New York Islanders defenceman Bryan Berard. From his early life growing up in Rhode Island to becoming a young star in the NHL, we reflect on his journey in which he showed ultimate perseverance by returning to the league following a life-altering injury.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Highs & Lows From the Start of the 2022-23 Season
The New Jersey Devils are 36 games into the 2022-23 season and hold a record of 23-11-2 securing second place in the Metropolitan Division. New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to reflect and look back at the Devils’ highs and lows over the past few months, and there has been no shortage of excitement on the ice and laughs off of it. Inspired by a recent article written by Mollie Walker of the New York Post, let’s look back on the past 79 days.
NBC Sports
Bruins Year in Review 2022: Eventful 12 months set stage for promising 2023
The Boston Bruins had a very eventful year in 2022. It included them getting bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a dramatic Game 7, hiring a new head coach, seeing the return of a franchise icon and beginning the new 2022-23 season in historic fashion. But that's just a sampling of the notable events from the past 12 months.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Brayden Point Should Be a 2023 All-Star
The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is a chance for the players to show off in front of their peers and suit up next to their rivals. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty of stars to show off for hockey fans. One of the team’s most explosive players is Brayden Point.
markerzone.com
LEAFS HEAD COACH SHELDON KEEFE FINED FOR ABUSE OF OFFICIALS
The NHL announced today that Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was fined $25,000 for 'demeaning conduct directed at officials' in Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe tore into the officiating crew after a blatant high-stick was missed. Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese was on the receiving...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Zegras, Smith-Pelly & More
The 2022 calendar year is just about to come to a close and for the Anaheim Ducks, they may be itching to get to 2023 already. Their season thus far has been close to ugly in many ways, and while the future certainly should be promising, their current results have been difficult to stomach for fans and management alike.
The Hockey Writers
4 Avalanche Predictions for 2023
The Colorado Avalanche will be finishing the first half of the 2022-23 season with a record of 19-12-3. Their 41 points are good enough for fourth in the Central Division and sixth in the Western Conference. It may seem like a lackluster performance for the defending Stanley Cup champion, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ottawa Senators New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
The Ottawa Senators have started the season shakily, their offseason moves have made little impact, and it’s clear that the franchise needs to make at least three changes to turn their fortunes around in 2023. Setting specific and achievable resolutions for the New Year is the perfect way to...
FOX Sports
San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Scoring Depth Could Get Boost With Duclair
The New Jersey Devils have been in a shooting slump for close to a month now. They can only shoot 6.6 percent for so long before their shooting luck turns, and there are some signs that may be happening. Still, adding a scorer to the roster is something general manager Tom Fitzgerald will likely consider ahead of the trade deadline in two months.
Yardbarker
Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs organization fined for actions before and during Tuesday’s game in St. Louis
The National Hockey League has fined both the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe for their actions before and during Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe was fined $25,000 for “demeaning conduct” he directed at the officials during the game at Enterprise Center, which...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Face Difficult Lineup Decisions
As of Friday, Dec. 30, the New York Islanders have six players on injured reserve. Three of them – Cal Clutterbuck, Kyle Palmieri, and Semyon Varlamov – are traveling with the team as they head to the west coast to start 2023. The other three – Adam Pelech, Simon Holmstrom, and Oliver Wahlstrom – will be staying in New York.
