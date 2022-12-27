Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
East Texas family reunited with long lost dog at Ardmore shelter
ARDMORE Okla., (KTEN)-- Just a few days before Christmas, the Ardmore Animal Shelter gave a heartwarming and special gift by bringing Annie, a 10-year-old dog who had been missing for over a year, back to her family. "Oh, Annie, you don't have your collar or anything after a year,” Annie’s...
KXII.com
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
KTEN.com
Firefighters keep fast-moving Denison grass fire at bay
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A large grass fire burned through five acres of land in Denison on Tuesday afternoon. What started as a controlled burn by a neighbor quickly got out of control. The flames spread to trees and land near homes along Delphia Road, but thanks to quick...
bryancountypatriot.com
Durant Police Department to host open testing event
DURANT – The Durant Police Department will host an open testing event on Friday, January 6 at 1 p.m. Open testing is a physical fitness challenge and is one of the first steps to joining the department as an officer. The police department is actively recruiting and applicants need...
Frisco police warning about new 'jugging' theft trend
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
KXII.com
Gainesville community to host benefit dinner for 4-year-old with brain tumor
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I just can’t wait to grow old with her. I can’t wait to watch her grow up. I can’t wait to do all of my dad and daughter stuff with her.”. 4-year-old Lennox Schemmel is described by those who love her as bubbly and energetic.
KXII.com
Veteran from Denison is paralyzed after an ATV accident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Denison native, Josh Prado is described by friends and family as a great American hero. Prado’s longtime family friend, Rhonda Koeppen said, “He had gone to the military, then he went to the sheriff’s department, was doing several special things. He’s always just had the most outgoing personality you could ever dream of.” It appeared that Prado had everything going right for him, until Christmas day of 2021.
KTEN.com
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
fox4news.com
Plano home's 75,000 light display puts on a show
A Plano family downsized their home after becoming empty nesters, but their light display kept growing. Check out this 75-thousand light display that is 30+ years in the making. This originally aired as part of FOX 4's Lighting Up Texas holiday special.
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
KTRE
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million
LEWISVILLE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Texas woman pleaded guilty today in the Eastern District of Texas for a scheme to embezzle at least $29 million from her employer – a charitable foundation and several other companies run by a Dallas family. According to court documents, Barbara Chalmers, 74,...
KXII.com
Water restored after main break in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison announced Thursday morning that the water has been restored. The City of Denison is working to repair a water main break. According to a social media post from the city, crews were working to repair the main break in the 2500 block of Loy Lake Road Wednesday afternoon.
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
Texas Town Has Store Where You Can Drink Beer While You Grocery Shop?
Well, I know this much, there will be no problem getting your husband to go grocery shopping with you ladies at this place. Especially, if he likes a cold one! And fellas, if you do like a cold one....maybe grocery shopping will be your thang! Recently on Tik Tok, @jasonborofka Jason Borofka went viral with over 1 million views of his video showing the grocery store in Fate, Texas that has beer available while you grocery shop! See Video Below!
KTEN.com
Sherman intersection to be closed for road project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Part of a busy Sherman intersection will be temporary closed beginning January 4. The Texas Department of Transportation said reconstruction work on FM 1417 will require workers to shut down access to Washington Street on the west side of the intersection. That means motorists will...
Best of 2022: Kroger closing, Kohl’s building a new store and more top business updates from Plano
Walmart Supercenter in Plano received a general remodel this year. (Courtesy Walmart) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. 1. Kroger planning to close store in North Plano. Grocery store brand Kroger planned to closed its...
KXII.com
Driver falls asleep at wheel and hits 18-wheeler
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Driver error is to blame for a crash on Highway 82, Wednesday afternoon. Southmayd and Whitesboro Fire responded to a call around noon near Southmayd. According to Southmayd Fire, a person driving an SUV fell asleep at the wheel and clipped the back of an eighteen-wheeler,...
KXII.com
City of Atoka issues boil water advisory
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Atoka issued a boil water advisory Tuesday night. The City of Atoka Office of Emergency Management said The City of Atoka Water system and Atoka Rural Water District # 2 (Tushka water District) is under a volunteer boil advisory, due to low chlorine in the water system.
