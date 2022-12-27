The Cleveland Browns play their sixteenth game of the year Sunday, as they travel to the Washington, D.C suburb of Landover, Maryland to play the Washington Commanders. The Browns' record stands at 6-9 while the Commanders are 7-7-1. The Browns are coming off of a frigid 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints while the Commanders traveled out west and lost to the 49ers 37-20. The Commanders remain in the playoff hunt and need a win against the Browns Sunday to keep the inside track for a wild card berth. The Browns were eliminated from playoff contention officially last Saturday due to their loss to the Saints, but should still have plenty to play for this week and next. If the Browns can win next two weeks, they can equal last year's 8-9 record and avoid a double-digit loss season. Entering the offseason with two straight wins would help momentum into next season as well. Both games are winnable for the Browns and losses in either or both would contribute to the narrative that the team is headed in the wrong direction.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO