Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision on quarterback Derek Carr may have a notable impact on another star player, and not necessarily a good one. Wide receiver Davante Adams had a noteworthy response to Carr’s benching that may be the cause of some worry for the Raiders. Adams and Carr are friends and former college teammates.... The post Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
It’s not a stretch to think he might demand a trade if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team.
Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him
Here's who made first contact with the 49ers rookie sensation.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week
Jack Dougherty (48-46-2) gives out his best bets for NFL Week 17. The post NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Nick Saban's advice to Alabama football's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. on 2023 NFL Draft
Alabama football coach Nick Saban gave some advice on the NFL Draft following the Crimson Tide's 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday in the Sugar Bowl. During the postgame press conference, Saban offered his wisdom on players who decide to declare for the NFL Draft. Junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are projected to be high draft choices in the first round, but they haven't officially declared their eligibility for...
2023 New Year's Resolutions for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals need to follow these three New Year's resolutions to get back on track in 2023 and beyond.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
Roundtable: Key Matchup and Prediction for Browns at Commanders
The Cleveland Browns play their sixteenth game of the year Sunday, as they travel to the Washington, D.C suburb of Landover, Maryland to play the Washington Commanders. The Browns' record stands at 6-9 while the Commanders are 7-7-1. The Browns are coming off of a frigid 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints while the Commanders traveled out west and lost to the 49ers 37-20. The Commanders remain in the playoff hunt and need a win against the Browns Sunday to keep the inside track for a wild card berth. The Browns were eliminated from playoff contention officially last Saturday due to their loss to the Saints, but should still have plenty to play for this week and next. If the Browns can win next two weeks, they can equal last year's 8-9 record and avoid a double-digit loss season. Entering the offseason with two straight wins would help momentum into next season as well. Both games are winnable for the Browns and losses in either or both would contribute to the narrative that the team is headed in the wrong direction.
Heupel: Orange Bowl proof bowls still matter
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — As more and more players opt-out of non-College Football Playoff bowl games, a natural question emerges. Do non-CFP bowl games matter? If so, how much do they matter?. Josh Heupel offered an affirmative answer on that topic early Saturday morning. They matter a lot to...
Bryce Young MVP Of Alabama Sugar Bowl Win
Prior to Alabama’s Sugar Bowl appearance against Kansas State, Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban talked about how players could “create more value for themselves” by participating, a nod to the Bama players who elected to play Saturday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who almost never would have expected...
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams talks Cotton Bowl opportunity, updates status of hamstring injury
USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams said he “feels good” ahead of the Trojans' appearance in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 16 Tulane Monday. Williams suffered what USC head coach Lincoln Riley described as a significant hamstring injury in the Trojans’ 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 2.
What I'm hearing on Charleston Southern WR Seth Anderson...
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0