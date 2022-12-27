Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 May Be Split in 2 Parts
During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub for The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich discussed the possibility of splitting the upcoming season into multiple parts, as VFX challenges continue to cause delays in Hollywood. Schmidt Hissrich also anticipates at least seven more months of post-production before Season 3’s release, which might weigh in favor of splitting the season.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunners Reveal If We Will See Avallac'h in the Main Series
Of the characters that we might have expected to see in The Witcher: Blood Origin, there were quite a few surprises, but none bigger than the reveal of Avallac'h (Samuel Blenkin) and his connection to Ciri (Freya Allan) after the credits, where we were taken back to the beginning of Ciri's story, when she was just a princess sneaking out of the castle to play in the streets with the regular people. Anyone who is familiar with The Witcher books and lore surrounding the world created by Andrzej Sapkowski knows that Avallac'h plays a large part in Ciri's story. Collider's own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with showrunners Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is also showrunner of The Witcher series, about Avallac'h and how they introduced the element of time travel with his character.
Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2023
While January will bring plenty of exciting titles to Netflix, it'll also be your last chance to watch some other titles. If Wednesday gave you an Addams Family high, you may have noticed that Netflix also had both the 1991 film The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel The Addams Family Values, unfortunately the second film will be leaving the service in January, but not until the 31st, so now is the time to revisit it. Sylvester Stallone's most recent two John Rambo films, Rambo and Rambo: Last Blood will also be two other noteworthy titles leaving Netflix in January. Other titles leaving include the Bad Boys spin-off series L.A.'s Finest starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, Danny Boyle and Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed biopic Steve Jobs starring Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, and Seth Rogen, and all five seasons of Z Nation.
Milo Ventimiglia & Catherine Haena Kim Are an Unlikely Couple in 'The Company You Keep' Trailer
A con man and a CIA agent walk into a bar, but neither is aware of the other's actual career. What's sure to be a recipe for disaster lies at the center of ABC's forthcoming series The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim. In it, the two experience a night of passion with one another, unknowingly connected by their respective professions. Ahead of the premiere in February, ABC has shared the first trailer.
Best Amazon Studios Movies of 2022, Ranked
While Netflix and Disney+ continue to churn out original content, Amazon Prime Video is no opponent to be discounted in the “streaming wars.” With the unprecedented success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime proved in 2022 that they could create a blockbuster-level event in a serialized format. This was also a notable year for the studio as it purchased MGM, which only furthers its upcoming slate and library of older titles.
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
It's Not Just Action: The Best Horror Anime
While anime might primarily be known for its action series such as Naruto or One Piece, many sub-genres have a wide range of shows to offer and have dedicated fan bases. Horror anime is a particularly beloved sub-genre, showcasing a vast variety of horror styles and tropes for fans to choose from. Whether one is looking for mind-bending, twisty psychological horror, gore and guts, or grotesque body horror, there will be at least one show that will suit viewer’s needs. In preparation for the upcoming Netflix show, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, coming out January 19th, 2023, here are the best horror anime for viewers to delve into before its release.
'The Lord of the Rings' Movie and TV Moments That Embody Tolkien Perfectly
J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is constantly slacklining between the epicness of complex mythologies and the heartwarming (and sometimes even silly) truth of our world. All throughout his work (except perhaps The Silmarillion, which is just complex, let's be honest), these two are the dominant traits of Tolkien's Legendarium, from its very beginning with Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and Gandalf's (Ian McKellen) quirky "good morning" scene in The Hobbit to Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) battle speech before the Black Gates of Mordor in the end of Return of the King - which surprisingly enough, was never written by the original author of the saga.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': What Is Ithlinne's Prophecy About?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Witcher: Blood Origin. Now that The Witcher: Blood Origin's first season has come to an end, viewers probably have a number of questions. What is the direct consequence of the Conjunction of the Spheres? What will happen to Eredin (Jacob Collins Levy) now that he is on his way to becoming the leader of the Wild Hunt? And most importantly, what is Ithlinne's (Ella Schrey-Yeats) prophecy about? Ithlinne’s prognosis, when she touches Éile’s (Sophia Brown) pregnant belly, is enough to make viewers at least somewhat curious about the next chapter in the story, even if the new installment left fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's acclaimed work feeling disappointed.
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Clip Shows Jean Luc Receiving a Secret Message
Ever since it was announced that the final season of Star Trek: Picard would feature the return of the full ensemble cast of The Next Generation, fans have been eagerly anticipating the show's premiere. Now in the latest episode of The Ready Room, an aftershow for the whole Star Trek franchise hosted by Wil Wheaton, Paramount has released a new clip from Season 3.
10 Best 2023 New Year's Eve TV Specials (& Where To Watch Them)
The hours are passing by, Chinese food containers have been devoured and you're ready to whack out the bubbly, but what to watch to ring in the new year? No matter who you're celebrating with - some Top 40 connoisseurs, country music fans, friends of cultured taste, or the kiddos - television and streaming services have got something for you to celebrate the start of 2023 with.
'Andor': Diego Luna on the Importance of Having Answers to Every Question on Set
Andor is one of the best Star Wars shows ever made for a multitude of reasons, but a big one is the incredible attention to detail. Whether it’s a location we spend mere moments in or one that’s featured often, every single set is packed with items that serve a purpose and make the space feel truly lived in. Whether it’s a character that’s in a single episode or one with a season-long arc, we can feel the weight of their past influencing decisions being made in the present.
How 'The Blair Witch Project' Changed Movie Marketing
Today, The Blair Witch Project is most recognized for kicking off mainstream horror’s fascination with found-footage movies (though it was certainly not the first motion picture to utilize the format) and ensuring that nobody can go into an abandoned sprawling forest again without looking over their shoulders to check if any supernatural forces are sneaking up on them. But the legacy of The Blair Witch Project is especially apparent in how it was marketed. This indie horror title got onto people’s radars in the first place because of an ingenious marketing campaign that provided a template on how movies could utilize the internet for promotional purposes.
James Wan Says There’s Tons of Blumhouse and Universal IP He’s Ready to Explore
Legendary horror director and producer James Wan is responsible for bringing us some of the most expansive horror universes that audiences just can't get enough of. With his work on Insidious, which sees is set to release its fifth installment in 2023 to 2021's instant cult classic Malignant, Wan is one of modern horror's founding fathers. On the press trail for M3GAN, his upcoming collaboration with Jason Blum, Wan sat down with Collider's own horror expert Alyse Wax to talk about the killer doll, as well as his other upcoming projects.
Clang, Clang, You're Dead! Evil Movie Robots, Ranked
Robots – boon to mankind, or Artificial Intelligence hell-bent on the destruction of it? Well, according to film, it’s the latter in most cases. Yes, you have your R2-D2, your BB-8, Data (Brent Spiner), even WALL-E. But for every Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) there's a Megatron (Hugo Weaving) willing to squash humans under his big ol' robot feet. So while we still can, take notes on these robots before they become our technological overlords.
George R. R. Martin Teases Fate of 'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs
Earlier this year, audiences returned to the land of Westeros with HBO's House of the Dragon, a prequel to their earlier hit series Game of Thrones, focused primarily on the Targaryen family. Despite the rocky reception to Game of Thrones' final season, this did not deter audiences from embracing the series, which scored a Season 2 renewal less than a week after its August premiere. Even though there is clearly an audience for stories based in and around the world created by George R. R. Martin, the man himself says that the fate of additional spinoffs are still undetermined.
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Image Sees Miles Morales Vs. Spider-Man 2099
2023 looks to be another stellar year to go to the movies. On the animated and comic book side of the new year, no film is as highly anticipated as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the critically beloved 2018 Oscar-winner finally hits theaters this June, and in a new image we see Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales taking on a surprising threat.
'Doom Patrol' Exposes the Flaws of Teenage Superheroes
In the wide world of superhero shows, it's hard to stand out, but Doom Patrol manages to do just that. The show leans into the inherent strangeness of the characters, making it quite possibly the weirdest superhero show around. With a healthy dose of chaotic energy and self-aware humor, Doom Patrol makes itself unique in an over-crowded genre. The show centers on a group of misfits, including Cliff Steel (Brendan Fraser), Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), and Vic Stone (Joivan Wade), though many others regularly join their adventures. With the exception of Vic, the characters are the failed experiments of Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) in his quest for immortality, so their lives are far from normal. As this team attempts to use their odd gifts and assume the roles of heroes, they are no strangers to mistakes, but four seasons in, they have come a long way. But even so, they have their hiccups.
From Eddie Murphy's Donkey to Jack Black's Bowser, 10 Perfectly Cast Voice Actors
The talent of a voice actor and their suitability to the role they've been cast in can make or break an animated movie. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, for example, has been marred in controversy ever since it was announced that Chris Pratt would be voicing the iconic plumber. While...
How to Watch 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' With Dolly Parton
New Year's Eve is a time for reflection and celebration, where we examine the year behind us, honor our wins and mourn our losses, and ultimately prepare for and celebrate the new year ahead. The holidays are almost over, and New Year's Eve is rapidly approaching, signaling the end of 2022. It's been a big year, and people all over the world are preparing to party away the stress of 2022 and welcome a new start in 2023. Every year, party-goers flood bars, clubs, and landmarks to ring in the new year. And this year, Miley Cyrus is bringing the party to Miami.
