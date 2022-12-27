Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams’ $10 Million Salary Was Cut Immediately After She Left Talk Show in 2021
Amid mounting concern and speculation over Wendy Williams‘s health and finances in wake of her longtime daytime talk show coming to an end, new reports reveal just how much money Williams lost once she stopped appearing on The Wendy Williams Show last year. The reveal comes after Williams’ ex-husband,...
BET
Wendy Williams Returns To Social Media To Promote Podcast
A radiant Wendy Williams shared a new video on Instagram selling merchandise for her new podcast, The Wendy Williams Experience. “Happy holidays!” the 58-year-old talk show legend said in the video, which was shared to the Wendy Experience‘s official Instagram account on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). “‘Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m just happy to be here and to be, well- happy to be here!”
WHAS 11
Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She and Jo Koy Broke Up
Chelsea Handler built her brand on being an outspoken comic who pulled no punches about her personal life, but in recent years, she seems to have achieved incredible peace and clarity. While speaking with Brooke Shields on the latest episode of her Now What? podcast, Handler opened up about her...
'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair
As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo
The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
Kevin Hunter Responds to Backlash for Asking if Ashanti Went Under Knife to Gain Weight
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter came under fire after he questioned if Ashanti had her “body done” to achieve her current “weight gain.”. Hunter, 50, was using his Instagram Story as an outlet to pose questions to his followers on Monday, including his observations about another woman’s physical appearance. But the former television executive faced backlash after he posted a throwback photo of singer Ashanti and questioned if she’s had any cosmetic work done.
The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'
Tristan Thompson shares True, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy with Khloé Kardashian, son Theo, 12 months, with Maralee Nichols, and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady. The NBA star, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday where he enjoyed a kitchen dance party with his 4-year-old daughter True. The pair danced and sang together to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2. "When...
‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair
20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic. Robach and her husband are close to...
NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet
NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance. During the series […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet appeared first on Reality Tea.
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
CNN’s Don Lemon Hopes Former Cohost T.J. Holmes Is ‘OK’ Amid Amy Robach Scandal: ‘Nothing But Love for Him’
In T.J.’s corner. As T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship has made headlines, his former CNN colleague is sharing his support. “I'll say this, I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he's OK,” Don Lemon told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, December 6, about his […]
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation
They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Calls Her & Blueface Broke
The 22-year old entertainer’s brother slammed her and Blueface in a Tik Tok video. Chrisean Rock’s family is not happy about her relationship with Blueface. The 22-year old entertainer’s brother took to Instagram to blast his sister and her boyfriend by calling out them about their finances. “Y’all are the brokest celebrities in Hollywood,” he began.
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
‘Sister Wives’: 2 Former Tell-All Hosts Put Kody Brown in the Hot Seat and Got ‘Honest’ Answers
Many seasoned journalists moderated the final episodes for each season of TLC's 'Sister Wives.' However, only two appeared to get 'honest' answers from Kody Brown and his four wives.
bravotv.com
Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Christmas with Her Family Included Matching PJ’s
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member gave a glimpse of her holiday morning with her mom, sister, and husband, Chris. Candiace Dillard Bassett knows how to serve up major holiday fashion. Last year, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member celebrated her 35th birthday by throwing an “Ugly Christmas Sweater Birthday Party,” where she rocked a green cat-themed crewneck with “Meowy Christmas” on the front.
