Columbus, OH

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State

For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Betting Line Update - Georgia vs Ohio State

It's Game Day. After a long 28-day layoff for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, we have arrived and the betting lines for today's matchup with Ohio State have finally settled. When the line first opened following the SEC Championship weekend and the CFP selection announcement, Georgia was favored by...
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ryan Day and Kirby Smart Address Prior Recruiting Battles

While Ohio State and Georgia don't typically meet each other on the gridiron, they aren't strangers on the recruiting trail. Some of the top players in the Peach Bowl were recruited by both programs, something the head coaches addressed on Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok

There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control

JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Armed juveniles sought in neighborhood shooting

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for five armed juveniles who were seen walking toward a house in Avondale Springs early Thursday morning before gunfire erupted. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call reporting the shootings came in around 4 a.m. Neighbors reported to officials...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

