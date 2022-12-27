ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What’s Working: Prepare for some new costs of being employed in 2023 in Colorado

As another year begins, so do some new state laws. And 2023 has a major one that will hit many workers’ paychecks almost immediately. Paid family leave, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, will cost roughly $4.33 per week for a worker who makes $50,000 a year. In return, that worker will be eligible for up to 12 weeks (or 16 weeks for complicated births) starting in 2024. This isn’t a vacation fund, but kind of an emergency fund that will provide workers paid time off to have a baby or take care of sick loved ones or themselves.
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad

Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
The New Year brings new laws for Colorado

Several new laws are going into full or partial effect in January in Colorado. Twenty of these are as a result of laws passed by the state legislature, and others have been approved by voters through ballot measures. Cage-free eggs. Starting January 1, 2023, egg producers who have more than...
CPW Wildlife Officers are Well-trained, Ready for Wolves

From training in Wyoming to investigations on the ground in North Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are well-trained and ready for wolves. When wolves were suspected of killing livestock on the Park Range Ranch in North Park in October, ranch manager Johnny Schmidt called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and studied the response of CPW District Wildlife Manager Zach Weaver.
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?

Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette

It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
