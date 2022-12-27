Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Prepare for some new costs of being employed in 2023 in Colorado
As another year begins, so do some new state laws. And 2023 has a major one that will hit many workers’ paychecks almost immediately. Paid family leave, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, will cost roughly $4.33 per week for a worker who makes $50,000 a year. In return, that worker will be eligible for up to 12 weeks (or 16 weeks for complicated births) starting in 2024. This isn’t a vacation fund, but kind of an emergency fund that will provide workers paid time off to have a baby or take care of sick loved ones or themselves.
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
kdnk.org
The New Year brings new laws for Colorado
Several new laws are going into full or partial effect in January in Colorado. Twenty of these are as a result of laws passed by the state legislature, and others have been approved by voters through ballot measures. Cage-free eggs. Starting January 1, 2023, egg producers who have more than...
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
Colorado works to add services for its fastest-growing demographic: 65 and up
Colorado is second only to Alaska in the U.S. for the quickest growing 65+ population. Over the past decade, the group has grown by more than 317,000 in Colorado.
coloradooutdoorsmag.com
CPW Wildlife Officers are Well-trained, Ready for Wolves
From training in Wyoming to investigations on the ground in North Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are well-trained and ready for wolves. When wolves were suspected of killing livestock on the Park Range Ranch in North Park in October, ranch manager Johnny Schmidt called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and studied the response of CPW District Wildlife Manager Zach Weaver.
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Fort Morgan Times
Pump prices to rise in Colorado after Suncor begins months-long shutdown of its Commerce City oil refinery
Motorists in Colorado should get ready to pay more at the pump after Suncor Energy announced this week it would shut down its Commerce City oil refinery for as long as three months due to equipment being damaged at the sprawling facility by last week’s “extreme and record-setting weather.”
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?
Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Governor Polis tells public how to correctly pronounce 'Colorado', sparking debate
Governor Polis recently took to Facebook to spark up the old debate on how to correctly pronounce Colorado. According to the governor, of the two possible pronunciations—"caw-luh-RAD-o" and "caw-luh-ROD-o"— the former is the only right way to say it. The distinction, though relatively slight, caused some outrage in...
KRDO
Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.
coloradopolitics.com
Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette
It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state
CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
MAP: Here's what parts of Colorado have the most (and least) snow compared to norm
Colorado's snowpack is currently hovering around the 30-year to-date median, at 106 percent of the norm as of December 29. That being said, this statewide number hides the fact that some areas are really lagging behind in their typical snowpack for this time of the year. Let's start with the...
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
'Surprise' snowstorm drops 17 inches on Colorado mountain pass
Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills. Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment. Here's a look at snow...
What Are Tuberculosis Huts and Why Did Colorado Have Them?
Colorado has a lot of history, but one massive page out of the history books isn't as well known as others, and that is the state's history of tuberculosis treatment. Prior to penicillin, tuberculosis patients flocked to Colorado for numerous reasons and often lived in what were known as tuberculosis huts.
Comments / 0