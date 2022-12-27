Read full article on original website
Related
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Clayton News Daily
Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok
There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is. The singer, 34, shared a video on TikTok where she styled her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, in her shapewear brand Yitty and the two are nearly identical!. Before Lizzo's mom began strutting in front of a Christmas tree for the camera, an...
Clayton News Daily
Christina Hendricks Shares Stunning Photo as Tribute to Late Vivienne Westwood
Christina Hendricks honored the late Vivienne Westwood with a touching tribute on social media. After the news of Westwood's death broke earlier today, the Good Girls actress took to Instagram to share a picture that featured herself posing in a burgundy gown and flower crown alongside the iconic British fashion designer. The setting seemed to be her design space.
Clayton News Daily
Chrissy Teigen Posts Precious Baby Pictures of John Legend in Honor of His Birthday
Here's what we've learned today: John Legend was a ridiculously cute kid. On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post a shoutout for her husband's 44th birthday, and the endearing message came with an extra special treat for fans of the musician—three throwback photos from his childhood. "happy...
Clayton News Daily
Where Is 'Three Pines' Filmed? See the Real-Life Settings That Inspired Louise Penny
Amazon Prime Video's Three Pines is a murder mystery show based on a series of novels featuring the character Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. Alfred Molina plays the lead role and is joined by Rossif Sutherland as Jean-Guy Beauvoir and Elle-Maija Tailfeathers as Isabelle Lacoste, both of whom are key members of Gamache's investigative team. The settings make fans wonder where Three Pines is filmed: The series is set in the fictional town of Three Pines, located in the Eastern Townships of Quebec, Canada.
Clayton News Daily
Meet the 2023 American Girl Doll of the Year
American Girl is introducing 2023's Girl of the Year: Kavi (pronounced KUH-vee, according to a comment from the brand's Instagram) Sharma. Kavi marks the brand's first South Asian Girl of the Year, a contemporary line that was introduced over 20 years ago with the intention of reflecting the diverse backgrounds of American girls today.
Clayton News Daily
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Are Hosting a NYE Special—How to Watch!
The "Party in the U.S.A." singer is returning to NBC to host her second Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Cyrus will be joined in Miami by her godmother Dolly Parton, who is co-hosting this year's NYE special. “The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success...
Clayton News Daily
MORRIS: God is watching over us in the hard times
Sometimes life feels like a drought and the weight of our troubles bends us over. Like the Ironweed that grew only one half as tall as usual during a drought, sometimes we feel half the person we used to be. Jesus reminds us that the Heavenly Father is watching over us, even amid the hard times, and that we can still bloom like the ironweed of that season. “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?” (Matthew 6: 28-30).
Comments / 0