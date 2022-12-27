After two successful seasons at SMU, quarterback Tanner Mordecai entered the transfer portal on Thursday and is heading to Wisconsin, according to multiple reports. Mordecai amassed 7,152 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in two seasons as the Mustangs’ starter, including 3,524 yards, 33 TDs and 10 picks in 2022. He was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, awarded to the best college quarterback, in the past two seasons.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO