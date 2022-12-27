Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining difficulty down 3.6% while revenue pops 0.9% in December
Bitcoin mining difficulty fell 3.6% in the last update posted early on Tuesday. The estimated hashrate fell as a storm led some miners to temporarily power down but rose back up. Meanwhile, in December mining revenues jumped 0.9% month-over-month. Bitcoin mining difficulty is down 3.6%, following a winter storm that...
theblock.co
Ether, altcoins higher as solana soars 14%, Coinbase gains pre-market after Tuesday's drop
Bitcoin was trading around $16,803, up 0.6%. Ether gained 3% over the past day, and solana jumped more than 14%. Coinbase tacked on 1.2% in pre-market trading, while other crypto stocks were muted. Crypto prices rose, with solana experiencing the most significant gains. Coinbase rose in pre-market trading after slumping...
theblock.co
Solana NFT trading volume shows signs of strength despite rout
NFT trading volume on Solana last week was the highest since September. Solana’s Sol has surged more than 15% over the past 24 hours. NFT trading volumes on Solana are showing signs of strength for the ecosystem despite its native token losing about 94% of its value last year, with the week of Dec. 25 seeing the most activity since September.
Alibaba, US-listed Chinese firms make roaring comeback in 2023
Chinese tech giants are witnessing a dream start to the year.
Russian rouble up vs dollar, euro in light trade
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble showed positive dynamics against the dollar and the euro amid a rebound in oil prices in thin holiday trading on Thursday. At 0711 GMT the rouble gained 1.3% against the dollar to trade at 71.06 on the Moscow Exchange.
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms drops 'blockchain’ in rebrand
Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain is changing its name to Riot Platforms. The rebranding shows the company’s “increasingly diversified business operations,” it said. Riot Blockchain, one of the largest bitcoin miners in the industry, is rebranding its name to Riot Platforms to reflect the company's diversified business operations, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
theblock.co
DeFiLlama’s new DEX aggregator passes Metamask and Coinbase volume over past 24 hours
DeFiLlama’s new DEX aggregator is currently the second most used application tracked by 0x. The aggregator is still in beta but has seen a surge in volume since it launched, ranking ahead of platforms such as Metamask and Coinbase over the past 24 hours. Data analytics platform DeFiLlama’s new...
theblock.co
Coinbase shares jump over 12% following settlement with New York regulator
Coinbase shares are up 12.3%, trading above $37. The exchange recently reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Coinbase shares soared following the exchange's $100 million settlement with a New York state financial regulator. Coinbase shares rose 12.3% to $37.65 at 12:30 p.m. EST,...
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Stronghold to convert $17.9 million of debt into equity
Mining company Stronghold will convert $17.9 million of debt into equity. The move is latest in a series of steps the company has taken to improve liquidity. Bitcoin miner Stronghold reached an agreement with noteholders that will see $17.9 million of debt be turned into equity. The notes will be...
South African businesses expand at slower pace in December -PMI
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa’s private sector expanded in December but at a slower pace than in November as high prices and power cuts continued to depress client demand, a survey showed on Thursday.
theblock.co
Genesis says it needs more time for lending crisis solution
Troubled crypto lender Genesis said in a letter to clients that it is still figuring out the best course of action. The firm said it had made some headway in reducing costs and bolstering business efficiencies. Crypto lender Genesis told clients on Wednesday that it's continuing to work toward finding...
theblock.co
NFT project founder DNP3 admits to gambling away user funds
DNP3, the pseudonym of the founder of the Goobers NFT collection and other web3 projects, admitted to gambling away user funds. The founder blamed a gambling addiction. DNP3 did not respond to The Block’s request to clarify the amount gambled, but the The Block Research estimated the amount to be in the millions.
