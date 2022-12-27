Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayanum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State
For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.
Betting Line Update - Georgia vs Ohio State
It's Game Day. After a long 28-day layoff for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, we have arrived and the betting lines for today's matchup with Ohio State have finally settled. When the line first opened following the SEC Championship weekend and the CFP selection announcement, Georgia was favored by...
Kirby Smart Talks Georgia's Experience in the College Football Playoff
Coming off of a year in which Georgia was fresh off of a national championship, the Bulldogs now find themselves in the same position that they were in this time last year. They are just two wins away from being crowned national champions. Similar to the 2021 season, Georgia will face off against a Big Ten opponent in the first round of the playoff, only this time against Ohio State.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why
The countdown to kickoff is starting to come to a close for Georgia and Ohio State's college football playoff matchup in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes several weeks ago, and now just a day out from the big game, that number has remained the same.
Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State
While Georgia entered the day relatively healthy, there were a few question marks on the injury report. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been nursing a lingering issue and was questionable entering the day.
Monroe beats Miami Central for "Silver Bracket" Championship
LEESBURG- Monroe's Justin Burns poured in 32 points - 25 in the first half - to lead the Golden Tornadoes to a 73-57 win over the Miami Central Rockets Friday afternoon to claim the "Silver Bracket" Championship of the Lee County Roundball Classic. Monroe won all three games in the tournament this week, beating Keys Gate (Homestead, Fla.) 66-57, then wallopping Taylor County 66-27 before Friday's win over Miami Central. The win is Monroe's fourth in a row and improves the season record to 8-4. Miami Central fell to 6-6.
