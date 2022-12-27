ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Albany Herald

Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State

For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Betting Line Update - Georgia vs Ohio State

It's Game Day. After a long 28-day layoff for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, we have arrived and the betting lines for today's matchup with Ohio State have finally settled. When the line first opened following the SEC Championship weekend and the CFP selection announcement, Georgia was favored by...
COLUMBUS, OH
Albany Herald

Kirby Smart Talks Georgia's Experience in the College Football Playoff

Coming off of a year in which Georgia was fresh off of a national championship, the Bulldogs now find themselves in the same position that they were in this time last year. They are just two wins away from being crowned national champions. Similar to the 2021 season, Georgia will face off against a Big Ten opponent in the first round of the playoff, only this time against Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU

The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why

The countdown to kickoff is starting to come to a close for Georgia and Ohio State's college football playoff matchup in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes several weeks ago, and now just a day out from the big game, that number has remained the same.
COLUMBUS, OH
Albany Herald

Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State

While Georgia entered the day relatively healthy, there were a few question marks on the injury report. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been nursing a lingering issue and was questionable entering the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Albany Herald

Monroe beats Miami Central for "Silver Bracket" Championship

LEESBURG- Monroe's Justin Burns poured in 32 points - 25 in the first half - to lead the Golden Tornadoes to a 73-57 win over the Miami Central Rockets Friday afternoon to claim the "Silver Bracket" Championship of the Lee County Roundball Classic. Monroe won all three games in the tournament this week, beating Keys Gate (Homestead, Fla.) 66-57, then wallopping Taylor County 66-27 before Friday's win over Miami Central. The win is Monroe's fourth in a row and improves the season record to 8-4. Miami Central fell to 6-6.
MONROE, GA

