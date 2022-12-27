Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
“For the Love of Music” gala to be held Feb. 16
The Southwest Florida Symphony Society will host their annual gala on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at La Venezia Ballroom, 4646 SE 10th Place in Cape Coral. Themed “For the Love of Music,” the special evening will celebrate famous composers throughout history and feature a served surf and turf dinner, an open bar, musical entertainment by the fabulous Riverside Band, exciting silent and live auctions, and a photobooth to capture memories with friends.
Four Great Shows Coming To Fogartyville in Sarasota in Early January!
Chris Dingman is a vibraphonist and composer known for his distinctive approach: sonically rich and conceptually expansive, bringing listeners on a journey to a beautiful, transcendent place. Hailed by the New York Times as a “dazzling” soloist and composer with a “fondness for airtight logic and burnished lyricism,” his music has earned him praise as “an extremely gifted young composer, bandleader, and recording artist.” (Jon Weber, NPR).
Florida Weekly
“10,000 Songs Show” on Goodland gets 2023 rolling
Visitors and locals alike have become a standing room only audience at Margood Harbour Theater in Goodland, Florida, to hear award-winning songwriters play original Florida music every 1st Monday of the month. J. Robert’s 10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands show is celebrating 6 years of new Florida songs and stories this coming Monday Jan. 2, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. at 321 Pear Tree Ave.
happeningsmagazine.net
Naples Artcrafters start new show season Jan. 14
After delays from Hurricane Ian, the Naples Artcrafters will host their first juried fine art and craft show of the new year on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event showcases the work of 90 juried local artists and craftsmen who will be selling their paintings, jewelry, pottery, art glass, sculptures and more in lovely Cambier Park, which is located on 8th Street South, just one block south of 5th Ave South in downtown Naples.
Marconews.com
'Watts for Dinner': The best dishes of 2022
It was a standout year of dining in and around Marco Island. It was hard to narrow my picks from the restaurants we dined at in 2022. But here goes …. In February, we visited Tony’s N.Y. Pizza (aka Tony’s Pizzeria) for the first time ever. With the...
happeningsmagazine.net
Annual art festival returns to Cape Coral Jan. 14 – 15
The 38th Annual Cape Coral Arts Festival & Market Place, hosted by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, is ramping up for their highly anticipated event. Even though Hurricane Ian heavily impacted the downtown area of Cape Coral, the Rotary Club of Cape Coral is looking forward to kicking off the new year with something fun for everyone. The festival will take place Jan. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Florida Weekly
26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park
Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
WINKNEWS.com
Returning to Fort Myers Beach ahead of New Years Eve
The sun is out, bringing the warmth back to Southwest Florida beaches just in time for a vintage new years celebration. But how will the seemingly ever-present display of damage left behind by Hurricane Ian impact people and the festivities?. Everyone on Fort Myers Beach is excited, with some going...
WINKNEWS.com
East Naples artist restarts career with help of anonymous WINK viewers
An artist in East Naples who lost all her supplies during Hurricane Ian and no longer had a way to make a living received much-needed help from anonymous strangers who saw her plight on WINK News. Kaata Mrachek’s life work was destroyed by the floodwaters that swept through her mobile...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Fort Myers, Florida
The City of Fort Myers is a great place to visit, with plenty of places to visit. From dining out and shopping at the Factory Stores at Edison Ford to playing golf and fishing off the seawall, there are always things to do in Fort Myers. Florida, especially Southwest Florida,...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4
$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
WINKNEWS.com
Sandman Books’ roof collapses again
After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
businessobserverfl.com
Multimillion-dollar condos hit the market in Sarasota
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay has opened its sales operations as construction is set to begin later this year. The 20-story luxury tower, which will be built in the mixed-use Quay Sarasota development, will have 78 units with prices ranging $3.5 million to $11.5 million. Sales for the property will...
speedonthewater.com
Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat
At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
Florida Weekly
Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards
The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, recently took place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. As a main economic driver within the community, tourism and tourism related businesses create employment opportunities for over 30,000 people in the destination. These efforts allow Florida’s Paradise Coast to consistently be ranked as one of the top national and international travel destinations globally.
Florida Weekly
Parkinson’s Association SWFL upcoming special events
The Parkinson’s Association of Southwest Florida offers free classes and programs to support community members with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurological conditions. Online and in-person programs support living well with PD through movement classes, educational seminars from leading healthcare professionals as well as legal advice for planning.
Florida Weekly
PBS Contractors completes The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery
PBS Contractors completed the renovation of The Woodruff Institute for Dermatology & Mohs Surgery’s Bonita Springs office, located at 23471 Walden Center Drive, Suite 300, Bonita Springs, FL. The scope of the project included additional clinical space for patients and a top-notch break room for employees. Since 2004, The...
Blue Dog Bar & Grill in Matlacha hopes to reopen by first week of January
“This place is going to have so much energy when we reopen,” said Merri Shallow, assistant kitchen manager of Blue Dog. “It’s nothing but happy tears."
WINKNEWS.com
Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner
A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and Dining
Cocktail Bar RestaurantsPhoto byQUI NGUYENonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Michael's On East, Veronica Fish and Oyster, State Street Eating House + Cocktails and TripAdvisor.
