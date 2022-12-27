SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The outlook for dining options is looking strong despite some local places closing this year. In 2023,14 Mill Market will be making its way to Nixa. “It totally changes us from a cottage law bakery, meaning I use my own kitchen to having a commercial space,” Lindsay Kirtlan, owner of Lindsay’s Kitchen, says. She’ll be opening up a shop in the new 14 Mill Market selling her baked good plus more.

NIXA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO