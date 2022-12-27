Read full article on original website
Hot dog! New Weinerschnitzel restaurant rolls into Springdale
ARKANSAS, USA — The national restaurant brand with a cult following is headed to NWA. If you have never had the chance to try Wienerschnitzel, the business was founded in 1961 and is the world’s largest hot dog chain. Known for serving a variety of dogs with ice cream and shakes.
19 Restaurants in Downtown Rogers AR That Foodies Love
Looking for Restaurants in Downtown Rogers? The vibe is high in Downtown Rogers these days and if you love good food, you will find amazing choices in the downtown section of Rogers. So many different types of cuisine types, with one thing in common, they serve delicious food. Treat yourself...
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
KYTV
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants that made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The outlook for dining options is looking strong despite some local places closing this year. In 2023,14 Mill Market will be making its way to Nixa. “It totally changes us from a cottage law bakery, meaning I use my own kitchen to having a commercial space,” Lindsay Kirtlan, owner of Lindsay’s Kitchen, says. She’ll be opening up a shop in the new 14 Mill Market selling her baked good plus more.
KTLO
Krooked Kreek Water Association issues boil order for entire system
Two new boil water orders were issued Thursday for the Krooked Kreek Water Association in both Boone and Newton counties. The entire system of Krooked Kreek Water Association is under the boil order due to an issue of individual frozen lines preventing the tank from filling. The boil order issued...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New thrift store opens in Merriam Woods
A new thrift store has opened in Merriam Woods. Ellen’s Corner Thrift Store has opened in the building next to Beer 30 on State Highway 176; which also houses M & D Cleaning. The store will feature a wide variety of items from clothing and bedding to musical instruments and chainsaws.
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
KTLO
Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
KTLO
Keeping gambling house charge dropped in one case; another one opened
While a charge of keeping a gambling house in Mountain Home has just been filed, the same charge filed earlier against a Green Forest man has been settled and dismissed. In late July, 33-year-old Daniel Scallorn was arrested and charged with operating gambling houses in Mountain Home and Harrison. Both businesses are shut down.
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson firefighters have record Christmas Eve
Santa may have been visiting the most chimneys on Christmas eve, but the Branson Fire Rescue squads came in a close second. Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 announced the B-shift on Christmas Eve set a department record by responding to 66 calls for service in a 24-hour period. The department responded to a total of 154 emergency and non-emergency calls for service during the Thursday morning to Monday morning time period.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
koamnewsnow.com
Winning $69k ticket bought in Pineville, prize unclaimed
PINEVILLE, Mo. - There's someone who bought a winning ticket in Pineville but has yet to claim their $69,000 prize. According to the MoLottery website, someone bought the winning Show Me Cash ticket at The Stateline Store. MoLottery drew the winning numbers on December 26, 2022. They are: 3, 9,...
Procession route for Detective Paul Newell's memorial service in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — The Memorial Service for Detective Paul Newell will be held on Dec. 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Church, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, AR. 72758. The memorial in Rogers and the burial in Maysville will be open to the public. The procession route...
KTTS
$69,000 Winning Show Me Cash Ticket Sold In McDonald County
(KTTS NEWS) – Someone is about to be a little bit richer. Lottery officials are looking for the winner of a $69,000 ticket that was sold in McDonald County on Monday. The Show Me Cash ticket was purchased in Pineville at The Stateline Store. The winning numbers are 3-9-18-19-21.
KTLO
Man in Boone County crashes vehicle into residence
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Bergman for a report of a vehicle crashing into a home. While en route to the scene, the caller reported the suspect, 28-year-old Ismael Lopez, was sitting in the car yelling and threatening to drive the car into the residence again.
West Fork man dead after tase following traffic stop
A West Fork man is dead after being tased while being taken into custody following a traffic stop.
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
