Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
Atlanta finalizes deal to move 700 Fulton detainees into city center
Fulton County is officially moving jail detainees into the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) after government officia...
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in January
With 2022 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start looking ahead at all the free things Atlanta has to offer throughout the month of January. There is so much to see and do, and if you’re looking to save a little money, you will appreciate the countless free events or activities around town. Whether your New Year’s resolutions include exercising more, taking up a new hobby or exploring local art, we’ve compiled a great list of free things to do around Atlanta in January.
Additional security, clear bag policy, curfew in effect for first Peach Drop since 2019
ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Atlanta this weekend for the Peach Drop and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Atlanta Police want people to know what's allowed and prohibited before they head out for the New Year’s Eve celebration. Atlanta's iconic peach hasn't dropped since...
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia
Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
Former Falcon JJ Wilcox appears in court over contractor's work
Former Atlanta Falcon and Georgia Southern University standout JJ Wilcox was back in court earlier in December. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle has an update on the case that stems from some work done on his home.
Zoo Atlanta’s Willie B. Jr. will become a first-time father in 2023
In a press release issued on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Zoo Atlanta announced that Willie B. Jr. — the only son of Zoo Atlanta’s iconic Willie B. — will soon become a first-time father. A 20-year-old female in his troop named Shalia is expecting, with a due date estimated somewhere between early May and mid-June of 2023.
Cold fries guy, half-dressed shoplifters, 'fanny pack bandits': Odd metro Atlanta crimes in 2022
A few incidents and investigations caught the attention of FOX 5 Atlanta viewers. A few metro Atlanta crimes committed in 2022 perhaps surprised even veteran law enforcement officers. Suspects took unique tactics or went to unexpected lengths to conceal their alleged crimes. Here are examples of the strangest crimes in...
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
Hidden gems in Sandy Springs, from cuisine to culture
Located 16.5 miles north of downtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs is a Fulton County suburb that borders North Buckhead, Dunwoody, Roswell and Cobb County and spans 38 square miles. It has a diverse community of residents from all over the world and has a lot to offer, including culture, outdoors, cuisine and more. We’ve gathered up some of Sandy Springs’ most treasured gems for all to enjoy.
Atlanta Falcons practice squad member involved in violent encounter with Atlanta police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer and a suspected drunk driver, who has been identified as Atlanta Falcon practice squad member Cameron Batson, are in the hospital this morning after an incident overnight. According to Atlanta police, an officer saw Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing...
Metro Atlanta police are cracking down on distracted driving
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody are cracking down on distracted driving this week. During the operation on Wednesday, police pulled over more than 30 drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “During the holidays we want to keep everybody safe, and encourage people...
Top 10 kid-friendly activities in metro Atlanta this January
As the holiday season draws to a close, it’s time to start making January plans for the entire family. Throughout the month, metro Atlanta is jam-packed with exciting events for your little ones. Whether you’re looking for fun outdoor adventures or want to stay warm indoors, we’ve got you covered with all sorts of kid-friendly activities.
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
PEACH DROP 2023: Everything you need to know about the NYE celebration
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year and it’s happening at Underground Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know. WHAT IS THE PEACH DROP?. The Peach Drop is Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The previous annual...
ATLANTA OYSTER FEST 2023
Enjoy a great selection of Oysters, beer, wine, mimosas, brunch punch, seltzer, live music and DJ Qtip. Tickets include entry and entertainment, souvenir cup, and all alcohol samples. Food costs extra. Tickets are $45 Advance, $50 after Jan. 26, $60 day of event. First 500 are $35. Early Entry Tickets...
