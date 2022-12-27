ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in January

With 2022 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start looking ahead at all the free things Atlanta has to offer throughout the month of January. There is so much to see and do, and if you’re looking to save a little money, you will appreciate the countless free events or activities around town. Whether your New Year’s resolutions include exercising more, taking up a new hobby or exploring local art, we’ve compiled a great list of free things to do around Atlanta in January.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
ATLANTA, GA
thisismysouth.com

What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia

Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
BRASELTON, GA
AccessAtlanta

Zoo Atlanta’s Willie B. Jr. will become a first-time father in 2023

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Zoo Atlanta announced that Willie B. Jr. — the only son of Zoo Atlanta’s iconic Willie B. — will soon become a first-time father. A 20-year-old female in his troop named Shalia is expecting, with a due date estimated somewhere between early May and mid-June of 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

Hidden gems in Sandy Springs, from cuisine to culture

Located 16.5 miles north of downtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs is a Fulton County suburb that borders North Buckhead, Dunwoody, Roswell and Cobb County and spans 38 square miles. It has a diverse community of residents from all over the world and has a lot to offer, including culture, outdoors, cuisine and more. We’ve gathered up some of Sandy Springs’ most treasured gems for all to enjoy.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
AccessAtlanta

Top 10 kid-friendly activities in metro Atlanta this January

As the holiday season draws to a close, it’s time to start making January plans for the entire family. Throughout the month, metro Atlanta is jam-packed with exciting events for your little ones. Whether you’re looking for fun outdoor adventures or want to stay warm indoors, we’ve got you covered with all sorts of kid-friendly activities.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

PEACH DROP 2023: Everything you need to know about the NYE celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year and it’s happening at Underground Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know. WHAT IS THE PEACH DROP?. The Peach Drop is Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The previous annual...
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA OYSTER FEST 2023

Enjoy a great selection of Oysters, beer, wine, mimosas, brunch punch, seltzer, live music and DJ Qtip. Tickets include entry and entertainment, souvenir cup, and all alcohol samples. Food costs extra. Tickets are $45 Advance, $50 after Jan. 26, $60 day of event. First 500 are $35. Early Entry Tickets...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy