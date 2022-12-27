ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

republictigersports.com

Republic Earns Pink & White Title

The Lady Tigers' romp through the state rankings continues, and this time, they earned a tournament championship, to boot. Republic whipped another state-ranked team Friday, pulling away from Grain Valley (Class 6 #2) with a big fourth quarter for a 59-48 win in the championship game of the Pink & White Lady Classic.
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Vance Leads Lady Tigers at Parkview Tourney (Photos)

Kylie Vance finished second in her weight class to lead Republic's four wrestlers at the Parkview Lady Vikings Holiday wrestling tournament Wednesday. Vance won her first three matches before falling in the championship round to Alex Vanhooser. Rebecca Griffin finished third in her bracket. She also went 3-1 overall,...
REPUBLIC, MO

