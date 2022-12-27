Read full article on original website
Sunrise Spells Death: Previewing ‘Children Of The Black Sun’ #1
From the artist of the hit series The House of Slaughter!. “It is not difficult to be happy under a blue sky. But it takes a lot of courage to be strong even under a black sun.”. Over the years, a black sun has risen twice. A dark dawn whose...
Attitude In A Half Shell: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #1
‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ brings the two beloved 80s/90s franchises back together for an explosive new series that picks up where the last one left off while spinning off in its own direction. Any fan of these characters is in for a delightful gorgeous colorful fun experience that will make them want to pick up their colored bandana or jump around doing some impressive martial arts style kicks.
Previewing ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #8
“When Captain America’s allies find themselves scattered across the country with no recollection of how they got there, Steve calls in a favor with the one person he knows can help—mutant telepath Emma Frost! But what Emma finds, chills Steve Rogers to the bone… As Steve and his allies race to save a city under siege by A.I.M., the Outer Circle’s ultimate assassin is revealed: Introducing M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control!”
Preview: Sprinting Down A Rabbit Hole In ‘The Black Ghost’ Vol. 2 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of The Black Ghost Volume 2 TPB, dropping next week from writers Alex Segura and Monica Gallagher, artists George Kambadais and Marco Finnegan, and colorist Greg Smallwood. ‘Six months after the events of the first arc, we find Lara in a different spot....
Brothers Reunited – Previewing ‘Shang-Chi: Master Of The Ten Rings’ #1
Colours: Erick Arciniega w/Protobunker’s Fer Sifuentes-Sujo. Shang-Chi is lost in time and the only one who can help him is…his father?! What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history? Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn’t know his father as well as he thought? Find out as Gene Luen Yang’s Shang-Chi saga comes to its shocking conclusion!”
Brian Michael Bendis And Dark Horse Present A New Edition Of ‘Fortune And Glory’
Before co-creating Miles Morales, Wakanda Forever’s Ironheart, and Jessica Jones, before the triumphant successes with Secret Invasion, Daredevil, Superman, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Invincible Iron Man,… before the original series Powers, Scarlet, Cover, and The Ones…. Before all these, Brian Michael Bendis was a hungry young cartoonist about to...
Skybound Presents A Fearful First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #5 Final Issue
Skybound have revealed a sneak peek at Creepshow #5, the final issue of the horror comic book anthology based the most recent adaption on Shudder TV. And, as with each previous issue, this one also has two terrifying tales. First up, there’s Steve Orlando (Marauders) and Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the...
Look Out, Villains! Reviewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #2
‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ captures all the fun of comic books and the things that one loves about Spider-Man in one perfectly all-ages comic that truly appeals to all ages. The world needs as many of these Double Trouble books as the creative team wants to keep giving us because fun powerful comic books like this are always needed.
Comicon’s 5 Best Digital/Webcomics Of 2022
Welcome to Comicon.com’s Best of the Year Awards, gathering the best comics and comics talent of the strange year that was 2021. This year we will be awarding in the following categories: Best Original Graphic Novels, Best Comic Series, Best Single Comic Issues, Best Writers, Best Artists, Best Cover Artists, Best Colorists, Best Letterers, Best Digital/Webcomics, and Most Progressive Comics.
Adult Animation Revolution: Why Aspiring Showrunners Should Make Comics
Many art school graduates dream of making the next Adventure Time or Stephen Universe and becoming a showrunner in their 20s. However, I would advocate for young professionals to consider creating comic books. Most young creatives want to do: hand drawn animation, high concepts, plot driven narratives, female and queer...
One Piece Diaries #43 – Thriller Bark Arc #1
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
Fairyland By Way Of Hell: Reviewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #2
Everything old is new again as ‘I Hate Fairyland’ continues its new life by setting the overall stakes of the series as Gertrude is put back on track to return to the one place she hoped to never see again. Dark whimsical fantasy looks perfectly colorful, animated, energetic, dangerous, fun, and over the top in the return of this great series.
The Stuff Of Legends: Previewing ‘Trojan’ #1 From AWA Upshot
“Once upon a time, we lived alongside Legends. Creatures of myth. Centaurs, fauns, gorgons, kelpies, gnomes, and more. They were spectacular. Majestic. Powerful. Peaceful. Pure. In comparison, we were ugly. Weak. Warmongering. Rotten. Is it any wonder we could not live alongside them any longer? After driving these Legends to the fringes of society, an uglier form of mythos takes shape in the form of rumors of live snuff shows for dark web high rollers. When a mysterious young woman, Nessa, enlists the help of a hacker to take a tour of the grisliest corners of the Dark Web, she sets in motion a war between those who peddle to mankind’s darkest fantasies and a world that transcends imagination. Trojan is fantasy thriller full of wonder and horror in equal measure.”
Jason Aaron’s Avengers Ends In April With ‘Avengers Assemble Omega’
After five years, one of the biggest Avengers epics to date comes to a close this April in Avengers Assemble Omega. Jason Aaron’s run has assembled one of the most powerful line-ups of Avengers in the franchise’s history. Now his multiverse and timeline spanning run is coming to a close in this massive special alongside longtime collaborators Javier Garron, Aaron Kuder, and Jim Towe as well as much more.
The Story Of A Boy – Reviewing ‘Batman: Shadows Of The Bat: House Of Gotham’
‘House Of Gotham’ showcases a deep knowledge and love for the Batman-related portion of DC Comics, painting a beautiful picture of this flawed but still hopeful city they call home. Everyone involved pulls out their A-game to create a tense tightly-focused tale that focuses on the inherent dangers that can be present in Gotham, where the struggle between light and dark is heavy and takes a major toll on those caught in the middle.
‘The Experience’ To Offer George And Carol Flynn Perez’s Copies Of ‘JLA/Avengers’ On Friday’s Original Art Show
The fundraising continues on this week’s episode of The Experience‘s original art show. This time around, Carol Flynn is making available the two copies of JLA/Avengers she and her late husband, George Perez, held in their collection. The hardcovers come from The Hero Initiative’s limited edition reprint of the series, which appeared in stores a few years back in the small print run of 7,000 copies. Proceeds from the sales will go to Flynn.
Setting Sail For Adventure: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ Vol. 1
A brand new era begins for the Marauders with a new team and a new creative direction that takes them back to their mutant-rescuing mission. A colorful, fantastical, and dangerous journey comes to vivid life across these pages as the series shows such promise. Overall. With all the black market...
Captain America Soars Again: Reviewing ‘Captain America: Symbol of Truth Vol 1’
Sam Wilson’s return to carrying the shield and mantle in his own series has been very successful, making sure to stay true to the character while displaying why he’s very much needed as a different type of Captain America. This is a gorgeous energetic powerful book that is making its mark to one day be one of those classic runs that people talk about and read over and over again.
