coinchapter.com
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
coinchapter.com
Shibarium Launch: Will It Affect Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Shiba Inu coin(SHIB) price consolidated sideways along key support on Dec 30 and stood at $0.00000801. Moreover, the approaching Shibarium launch did not impress the SHIB price, which could drop 15% in the coming sessions. Here’s why. SHIB price could drop to a key support.
coinchapter.com
Fact Check: Did Pi Network get listed on Huobi and XT.com?
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi announced that it was listing PI coin, the native token of the Pi Network. The Seychelles-based crypto exchange shared the Pi network token listing news via a blog post, where the exchange stated that spot trading for PI would commence at 09:00 (UTC) on Dec 29. Huobi’s announcement shared that only the PI/USDT trading pair would be available for trading.
coinchapter.com
SOL price drops below $10 – Solana dead or a bullish turn ahead?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL) price stood at $9.4 on Dec 29, establishing a two-year low. In detail, the token dropped 23% since Dec 22, totaling the month-to-date losses at 35%. So, is the token still viable at 97% below its all-time high?. SOL charts favor the...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin Price Year End Prediction: Drop To $14K On The Cards
Bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below the $18,000 resistance. BTC/USD is trading well below a major bearish trend line with resistance near $18,350 on the daily chart. The current price action suggests more downsides towards $15,000 or even $14,000. New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below $17,500...
coinchapter.com
Binance (BNB) to build a regulatory framework, Litecoin (LTC) launches MWEB upgrade, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) grows multifold
Cryptocurrency markets are growing rapidly and there are a number of cryptocurrencies that have seen huge price increases in the past few months. One such cryptocurrency is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). But what are the key reasons for its price highs? In this article, we will highlight the current updates with Binance (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC) networks, and explain why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) will be better than them in the coming year.
coinchapter.com
3Commas Gets Into “Sorry” Mode After Losing Clients’ $14.8M
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — After vehemently denying any problem with their database, trading platform 3Commas has finally accepted that it was the source of an API leak. The announcement from 3Commas came after an anonymous Twitter user published around 100,000 API keys belonging to 3Commas users. Moreover, the leaker claimed they would publish the remaining list randomly “in the upcoming days.”
