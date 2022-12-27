Cryptocurrency markets are growing rapidly and there are a number of cryptocurrencies that have seen huge price increases in the past few months. One such cryptocurrency is Snowfall Protocol (SNW). But what are the key reasons for its price highs? In this article, we will highlight the current updates with Binance (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC) networks, and explain why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) will be better than them in the coming year.

2 DAYS AGO