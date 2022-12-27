AEW wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently sat down with The Ringer to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. While the Stinger nearly ended his career back in 2015, he wound up coming back for more. But how much longer does he have left? Sting says he’s not interested in working singles matches at this point in his career, and he has a plan in mind for his last match.

2 DAYS AGO