Denver, CO

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ warning to Chiefs ahead of Broncos game in Week 17

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 17 clash against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos having already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, the star quarterback knows better than to rest on his laurels despite the Broncos’ franchise turbulence this season. Speaking with reporters...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Hutch Post

🏈 Broncos in midst of playoff push

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award. So it's...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Broncos Fix? Bills' Von Miller Has a Plan

Von Miller has said he's going to spend some time while in rehab with the Buffalo Bills learning the craft of being an NFL general manager. He's off to an interesting start, going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. "If I'm Denver I wanna...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Who will be the next Broncos coach?

Of the three current head-coaching openings for 2023, the vacancy in Denver has become the most intriguing. The Broncos have brand-new ownership with unlimited financial resources. They have a loyal and dedicated fan base that is starving to end a record seven-year stretch of no playoff appearances since the most recent Super Bowl win.
DENVER, CO

