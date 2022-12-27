Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Five Things From A Solid Draw At Norwich City
Reading ended 2022 as they started it: with a draw – which, for this season at least, was an unlikely result, this being only our third. It bore all the hallmarks of what makes the 2022 model a really odd vintage: tenacious, spirited, yet weirdly flat at the same time. Maybe flat is a bit harsh but safer than anything else.
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester City: Predicted Line-Up | Switch to Back Five, Simms to Feature?
I think every man and his dog has written off Everton here. And rightly so. Everton have scored 12 goals in 16 Premier League outings so far this season. Erling Haaland has 20 from 14 alone. Does it even matter how we line-up? No. But let me take a punt...
SB Nation
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | A Battling Point
Everton have to pick themselves up after the devastating 95th minute loss to Wolves on Boxing Day. Now only one point above the relegation zone, Everton had to drive the 36 miles down the East Lancs Road to take on the reigning Premier League champions who have a certain striker who has already scored 8 more goals than the entire Everton team.
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City ultimately outclassed Leeds United 1-3 Wednesday night at Elland Road. The Blues certainly could have put a few more past Leeds keeper Illan Meslier, but they couldn’t have been more comfortable in the victory. Here’s a look at which performances have players on the upswing and who is headed on a downward trajectory after Premier League Matchweek 17.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Everton FC: 3 Questions with Royal Blue Mersey
Manchester City are set to host Everton at the Etihad. A great match lays ahead for us as Frank Lampard and his men vs Pep Guardiola’s should entertain. Today we spoke with our sister site Royal Blue Mersey and their writer Trent Nelson to catch us up on all that’s been happening with the Toffees.
SB Nation
Who Should Leicester City Target At Right Wing?
Look, I don’t like it any more than you do, but as you are almost certainly aware, right-wing remains a problem position for the Foxes. It turns out that Riyad Mahrez was a generational talent and finding another player of his ilk is really, really hard unless you have nigh-infinite money to spend. Then it’s only “really hard.”
SB Nation
Rico Lewis Now Ready for the Big Time at Manchester City
Not a few eyebrows were raised when Rico Lewis was spotted in the Manchester City line-up to face Leeds on Wednesday night. Although Pep Guardiola had thrown the youngster into the fray in a few of City’s previous games, he has never has started a Premier League match before.
SB Nation
Manchester City Take Care of Leeds United, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City traveled to Elland Road and took care of business off great performances of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis. Many played well as the game was really under City control all match long. So, now we get a nice win, keep pace at the top and we move to the reaction:
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester City: Opposition Analysis | Mission Impossible
Everton kickstarted the resumption of their Premier League campaign on Boxing Day - and promptly found they had engaged the reverse gear, succumbing to a 2-1 home loss to bottom of the pile Wolverhampton Wanderers, courtesy of an entirely avoidable last minute goal. Any hopes that a six week break...
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
SB Nation
Norwich City Fans Verdict: Drawing The Year To A Close
That’s a wrap for 2022 then. A year that started so horrifically got gradually better, and it’s clear as day to see that the club is in a much better place than it was 12 months ago - both on the pitch and off it. Friday evening proved...
SB Nation
Paul Ince Highlights Reading’s Fight And Determination In Norwich Draw
The Royals picked up a good point at Carrow Road in a 1-1 draw against Norwich City on Friday night. Andy Carroll slotted home a late penalty to secure a point. We are now 10th in the Championship, alongside four teams, all on 36 points. Manager Paul Ince was very...
SB Nation
Match Report: Liverpool 2 - 1 Leicester City
Leicester City scored three times on Friday at Anfield but managed to lose to Liverpool by a tally of 2-1. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall opened the scoring with an early strike, but two Wout Faes own-goals doomed the Foxes to defeat in spite of a performance that deserved at least a point.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Pleased With the Win, But They ‘Have to Play Better’
After a rocky first half of the season, Liverpool seem to have reached their stride in a way that even the funky six week World Cup break didn’t mess with. With their 2-1 victory against Leicester City, that’s now four league wins in a row, two before the break and two after.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest starts 2023 as it finished 2022, with a brutal Premier League test (Watch live at 11:30am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium). Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea. Orel Mangala was Forest’s stand-out player at Old Trafford, but the Tricky Trees’...
SB Nation
Ellis Simms’ departure is a blow for Sunderland, but it’s not a season-defining moment
When the news of Ellis Simms’ sudden recall to Everton broke late on Friday night before being officially confirmed on Saturday morning, it was greeted with a mixture of frustration and concern from many Sunderland fans- not least because it meant that he’d be unavailable for tomorrow’s trip to Blackpool.
SB Nation
On This Day (29 December 2007): Richardson returns with a bang as Sunderland claim rare victory!
There was much excitement when Kieran Richardson signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2007. The £5.5m man came with a decent reputation after playing semi-regularly for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team, and also making appearances for the English national team. The beginning of his Sunderland career...
Graham Potter press conference: Reece James injury; Zakaria impact; Nottingham Forest team news
The highlights from Graham Potter's pre-match press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea.
