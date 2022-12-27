Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a better idea of their star forward’s plans in about three weeks and that’s when trade talk regarding Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could pick up. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have to wait until the final moments to get David Pastrnak signed to a new contract.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Be Cautious to Keep or Extend O’Reilly & Tarasenko
The coming offseason will be among the most influential the team has experienced in recent memory. With pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) like team captain Ryan O’Reilly and forward Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as complimentary pieces like Noel Acciari, Ivan Barbashev, and Nikko Mikkola, the Blues find themselves at a crossroads. St. Louis Blues broadcaster Darren Pang took to the airwaves on Tuesday morning with 101 ESPN and the Opening Drive crew of Randy Karraker and Carey Davis. Early in the discussion, Davis asked Pang about the upcoming trade deadline and his thoughts on whether O’Reilly and Tarasenko would be with the team.
theScore
Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Highs & Lows From the Start of the 2022-23 Season
The New Jersey Devils are 36 games into the 2022-23 season and hold a record of 23-11-2 securing second place in the Metropolitan Division. New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to reflect and look back at the Devils’ highs and lows over the past few months, and there has been no shortage of excitement on the ice and laughs off of it. Inspired by a recent article written by Mollie Walker of the New York Post, let’s look back on the past 79 days.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Ugly Loss Includes Some Solid Play
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Arizona Coyotes by an ugly score of 6-3. What might be even uglier than this score was that the Maple Leafs have now lost all four games they’ve played against the Coyotes during the 2022 calendar year. During the 2021-22...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Proving Arena Size Doesn’t Matter
Home advantage, whether it be ice, field, stadium, court, etc., is a very real thing when it comes to sports. No matter the size of the venue, teams greatly benefit from playing in front of their home crowd. The Arizona Coyotes know this, and despite playing in front of only 4,600 fans, have been surging early this season when it comes to playing at Mullett Arena.
The Hockey Writers
4 Avalanche Predictions for 2023
The Colorado Avalanche will be finishing the first half of the 2022-23 season with a record of 19-12-3. Their 41 points are good enough for fourth in the Central Division and sixth in the Western Conference. It may seem like a lackluster performance for the defending Stanley Cup champion, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Special Teams and Goaltending Must Remain Consistent
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been firing on all cylinders lately and are currently sitting in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. They have improved in every area of their game, especially goaltending and special teams. The Penguins have two games left in 2022 including a division matchup with the New Jersey Devils. In order for the team to continue being successful through the second half of the season, their outstanding special teams and goaltending play must continue.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ottawa Senators New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
The Ottawa Senators have started the season shakily, their offseason moves have made little impact, and it’s clear that the franchise needs to make at least three changes to turn their fortunes around in 2023. Setting specific and achievable resolutions for the New Year is the perfect way to...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 10 Defining Moments of 2022
2022 was crazy for the Chicago Blackhawks. The club entered the year off an ugly 2021 due to their sexual assault scandal and a poor start to the 2021-22 season despite looking poised to contend. While a year later, the on-ice results are worse, the Blackhawks have finally committed to a direction after spending years stuck in mediocrity. From front-office changes to fan favorites leaving town, here are 10 moments that defined 2022 for the Blackhawks.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Zegras, Smith-Pelly & More
The 2022 calendar year is just about to come to a close and for the Anaheim Ducks, they may be itching to get to 2023 already. Their season thus far has been close to ugly in many ways, and while the future certainly should be promising, their current results have been difficult to stomach for fans and management alike.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Scoring Depth Could Get Boost With Duclair
The New Jersey Devils have been in a shooting slump for close to a month now. They can only shoot 6.6 percent for so long before their shooting luck turns, and there are some signs that may be happening. Still, adding a scorer to the roster is something general manager Tom Fitzgerald will likely consider ahead of the trade deadline in two months.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Roundtable: New Years Edition
With the Christmas holiday behind us, everyone is now focused on the New Year and all the big plans that follow. The Minnesota Wild have one game left in 2022 and they’ll be looking to head into 2023 on a high note with a win. With the New Year comes the famous New Year’s Resolutions and our Wild crew at The Hockey Writers figured out what the team’s resolutions should be. Tyson Mckay, C.G. Jones, and Mariah Stark broke down all the resolution questions related to the Wild and even answered their own resolutions.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Canada’s 11-2 Victory Over Germany
Aided by seven power-play goals and a record-tying performance by Connor Bedard, Team Canada defeated Germany 11-2 in their second game of the tournament. After falling to Czechia in their tournament opener, the Canadians put together a strong performance and demonstrated how potent of an offence they possess. Here are five takeaways from the game.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Gameday Preview: Los Angeles Kings – 12/31/22
The Philadelphia Flyers (12-17-7) will aim to build upon their most recent victory, a 4-3 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 29, today against the surging Los Angeles Kings (21-12-6). Carter Hart, who sustained a concussion during the second period of their 6-5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 23, may return to start in goal today. If he is unavailable, Sam Ersson could receive another starting opportunity as he is looking to build his confidence after his start against the Sharks.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Need to Take the “A” Away From Miller
In hockey, wearing a letter on your jersey is a distinct honour that comes with certain responsibilities. It means they are a leader on the team and, therefore, must set an example. This includes the way they interact with teammates during games and off the ice when talking to the media or engaging with fans. Currently, one Vancouver Canucks players with an “A” on their jersey who is not living up to these expectations is J.T. Miller. This is the second season he is wearing the “A,” but based on some on-ice incidents with his teammates and his attitude off the ice, it may be time to strip him of the letter and give it to someone else.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Arizona Coyotes
At this point of the season, the Detroit Red Wings are still in the wild card race. However, they also certainly are in jeopardy of falling out of it, as they trail the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers each by seven points. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman may be wise to start working the phones soon, and one team he should consider doing business with is the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes. In my opinion, three specific players should be on Yzerman’s radar. Let’s look at them now.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Face Difficult Lineup Decisions
As of Friday, Dec. 30, the New York Islanders have six players on injured reserve. Three of them – Cal Clutterbuck, Kyle Palmieri, and Semyon Varlamov – are traveling with the team as they head to the west coast to start 2023. The other three – Adam Pelech, Simon Holmstrom, and Oliver Wahlstrom – will be staying in New York.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad Is a Shell of What He Once Was
The Florida Panthers have struggled mightily this season. With every game comes a new injury, and the season is slowly slipping away with every loss. The worst part? It’s not even 2023 yet. They have a 16-16-4 record and 36 points, which puts them below the final wild-card spot or for third in the division by seven points. It seems all hope was sucked from the team over the past three months.
