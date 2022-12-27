Read full article on original website
Recreational Cannabis Sales Jump to More Than $100M in Third Quarter
Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July 2022 to September 2022 totaled $116,572,533. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total goes up to $177,710,764, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC). There are now 20 dispensaries in New Jersey selling recreational cannabis; another 10 sell medicinal cannabis to registered patients only.
2023: The Year of the Business Owner
Running a business in New Jersey is not for the faint of heart. A combined 82% of businesses in NJBIA’s recent 64th Annual Business Outlook Survey told us this state is “somewhat unaffordable” or “not affordable at all.” This is especially true for our smallest business owners, who often operate on narrower profit margins and are hurt most by high taxes, overregulation, rising inflation, staffing shortages, and supply chain disruptions.
January 2023
The cover story of New Jersey Business Magazine’s January issue delves into what the economy may have in store for us in the new year. Experts in the fields of energy, healthcare, real estate, financial markets and more deliver their predictions in this annual outlook. Other articles in this issue touch upon trends in sectors such as childcare, banking and recycling. There is also a special section on the accounting industry.
NJ Among Top Outbound States According to 2022 Migration Map
New Jersey was among the top outbound states in 2022 according to North American Van Lines, Inc.’s annual migration map that details where Americans moved this past year. The map uncovered a sizable trend of Americans leaving high cost-of-living areas for warmer climates with more reasonable housing conditions, noting southern states received the largest amounts of movers.
