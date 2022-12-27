ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON

The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
Sheriff's office releases identities of 6 killed in 'horrific' Tennessee house fire

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Identities of the six people killed in a house fire Monday have been released. Two of the victims were children ages 2 and 3. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says firefighters arrived to the scene on Plateau Road in Crossville and found a house fully engulfed in flames. Four adults and two children died in the blaze.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Municipal Court Docket for January 3

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 3. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Mark Bennett – Theft/For Capias. Ashley Burton – Burglary. Michael Martin – Criminal Trespass, Possession Meth. Roger McNabb – Harassment/For Capias, Aggravated...
EAST RIDGE, TN
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
ROCKWOOD MAN ARRESTED AFTER ‘KISSING STOP SIGNS’

One man is at the Roane County jail after being arrested by The Rockwood. Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Jared Hall, he got a call of a man kissing stop signs and acting. peculiar near the intersection of Kingston Avenue and Strang Street. Upon. arrival he noticed a subject...
ROCKWOOD, TN
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
Missing McMinnville Man Found Safe

The TBI and Warren County authorities announced on Tuesday Wayland Cato, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued on December 21, 2022, has been found safe in McMinnville. The 35-year-old Cato has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return safely without assistance. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
MCMINNVILLE, TN

