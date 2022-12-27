Read full article on original website
crossvillenews1st.com
FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
WLOS.com
If convicted, deadly Christmas Day crash suspect 'shall' pay child support, TN law says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Will the man involved in a deadly Bradley County Christmas day crash that killed a husband and wife have to pay child support for their surviving children?. That's the question we're asking under a relatively new state law. The law says those convicted of vehicular...
Victims of deadly Cumberland County house fire identified
fox17.com
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. EARLIER:. A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Georgia ended with the suspect shot dead in downtown Chattanooga, according...
Suspect dead, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Chattanooga
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
WTVCFOX
Sheriff's office releases identities of 6 killed in 'horrific' Tennessee house fire
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Identities of the six people killed in a house fire Monday have been released. Two of the victims were children ages 2 and 3. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says firefighters arrived to the scene on Plateau Road in Crossville and found a house fully engulfed in flames. Four adults and two children died in the blaze.
Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man, sheriff says
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for January 3
The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 3. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Mark Bennett – Theft/For Capias. Ashley Burton – Burglary. Michael Martin – Criminal Trespass, Possession Meth. Roger McNabb – Harassment/For Capias, Aggravated...
WTVCFOX
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
WTVCFOX
Documents show city cited Budgetel for long stays, paint clearer picture of violations
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Violation after violation dating back to 2019. That’s what’s listed in inspection documents about the Budgetel that we obtained through an open records request. Now, what was once called a "gray area" by one of the Budgetel’s attorneys is becoming more clear.
WTVC
Cleveland 3-year-old died of 'self-inflicted gunshot' Thursday, dispatcher audio indicates
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained police scanner traffic via Broadcastify of this tragic incident. Dispatchers can be heard saying 'it's gonna be a 3-year-old that shot himself,' and describing it as a 'self-inflicted gunshot wound.'. As the shooting sent shockwaves through the close-knit Cleveland neighborhood a day...
Family member remembers sister killed in Cumberland County fire
A family member of one of the victims of a Cumberland County house fire that claimed the lives of six people shared her memories of their sister on Tuesday.
Human remains found in Putnam County
wjle.com
Man indicted in Fatal Hammer Beating of Girlfriend Tragically Among Top Local Crime News Stories in 2022
A man indicted for first degree murder in the hammer beating death of his girlfriend in September tragically ranked among the top crime stories of the year in DeKalb County and is the leading story in Part-2 of WJLE’s Year in Review-2022. 35-year-old Simon Rodriguez Martinez, who allegedly beat...
crossvillenews1st.com
ROCKWOOD MAN ARRESTED AFTER ‘KISSING STOP SIGNS’
One man is at the Roane County jail after being arrested by The Rockwood. Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Jared Hall, he got a call of a man kissing stop signs and acting. peculiar near the intersection of Kingston Avenue and Strang Street. Upon. arrival he noticed a subject...
WTVC
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
Missing McMinnville Man Found Safe
The TBI and Warren County authorities announced on Tuesday Wayland Cato, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued on December 21, 2022, has been found safe in McMinnville. The 35-year-old Cato has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return safely without assistance. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
WTVC
Home burns on Missionary Ridge in East Ridge Friday evening
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A relative tells us a home on Missionary Ridge is a total loss to fire Friday evening. We are working to learn more details. The fire broke out at the home on the 300 block of East View Drive shortly before dark. A relative tells...
Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
