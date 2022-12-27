ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Biden pardons six ex-prisoners including woman, 80, who shot ‘abusive’ husband when she was 33

President Joe Biden pardoned six people on Friday who had already completed their sentences, the White House said. The individuals pardoned had already served sentences for crimes relating to drugs and second-degree murder.A White House statement said that following their release the individuals became active members of their communities.The pardoned includes Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, 80, who was convicted of murder for shooting her husband when she was 33. She claimed that her husband had attacked her and threatened her just before she killed him, but the court found her guilty of second-degree murder. She went onto become a mother and...
Trump’s Tax Returns Released After Long Fight with Congress

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
Accomplishments of outgoing Congress and where it fell short

The 117th Congress is coming to an end and with it ends the Democrats' full control of the legislative branch of government. Despite the narrow margins of the last two years, lawmakers ushered through historic legislation like the bipartisan infrastructure act. In Alaska, infrastructure money is set to help tribal communities withstand the effects of climate change. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Washington Week full episode, December 23, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee asks the DOJ to prosecute former President Trump. Plus, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Washington to meet with President Biden and make a direct appeal to Congress. Join moderator Yamiche Alcindor, Scott MacFarlane of CBS News, Ryan Reilly of NBC News, Seung Min Kim of the Associated Press and Mario Parker of Bloomberg News to discuss these stories and more.
US Rep. Mike Quigley on Ukraine’s Present and Future Aid Plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said he is ready to negotiate about Ukraine despite an ongoing Russian offensive. The comments come as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the U.S. last week to address Congress and plea for more aid. Lawmakers did pass a spending bill that included nearly $50 billion dollars in additional aid to Ukraine.
