North Carolina State

WCNC

This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Local trooper in health fight after discovery of rare cancer

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In just one day, your life can change. Earlier this year, NC State Highway Patrol trooper Zach Martin felt pain on the left side of his groin. The pain eventually became unbearable to the point where it hurt to walk. After visiting his personal physician and other specialists, Martin discovered that […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wfdd.org

Cats are being euthanized at high rates in NC shelters, report shows

Cats are euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters, according to a report released by the state department of agriculture. A facility run by the Town of Ayden euthanized 91% of the cats they took in last year. Six other shelters had rates above 70%. But Heather Overton, with the state Department of Agriculture, says the statistics don’t tell the whole story.
AYDEN, NC
wfmynews2.com

These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WFAE

COVID-19 hospitalization levels for NC’s oldest old exceed pre-vaccine period

During the first week of December, hospitals were once again admitting hundreds of North Carolinians for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. But while much of the media coverage has focused on pitiable small children coughing and struggling for air, it turns out many of the new admissions have really white hair: Nearly three in 10 of those being checked into hospitals were older than 80. That’s beyond the shrinking life expectancy, newly announced, for U.S. women at 79.3 years, and men at 73.5.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC

