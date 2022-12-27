Read full article on original website
Evansville’s The Gaming Guild Gets a New Green River Road Location
The Gaming Guild's new location is ready for business!. If you enjoy playing games, The Gaming Guild is right up your alley!. The Gaming Guild is a place founded by and for game enthusiasts. Our mission is to create a community within our store where people can play, buy, sell, or trade games and socialize with other people who share their love of gaming. We specialize in tabletop games of all kinds, including headliners such as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, RPG mini's, miniature paints and tools, Warhammer, and X-Wing Miniatures along with a whole host of board game titles.
14news.com
Evansville apartment without water for days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After
Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
14news.com
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
Don’t Worry this Evansville Restaurant isn’t Closed Just Taking a Holiday Break and Will Re-Open in January
If you wanted to get a delicious pie but noticed a locked door, no worries they'll be open soon!. The holiday season is here, and we're all just a tad busier than normal. This time of year many businesses are extremely busy with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, one local business has decided to take a well-deserved break for the holidays but will be returning in January.
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
Do You Know the Western KY Connection to Two Classic Sitcoms and One Big Hit Sitcom?
I was on board with "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" the second I heard about it way back in the day and started thinking about how many degrees I am away from, well, just about any celebrity or even politician. You can do that with just about anything, and that's...
Puppy snatched from Evansville home during burglary, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an Evansville woman came home late Monday evening to find her home ransacked and her puppy stolen. Officers responded to the home near Deaconess Midtown shortly after 9 p.m. that night. The homeowner told officers a thief broke into her house and ran off with her Pitbull puppy, which […]
Couple delivers baby at home during Winter storm
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – It is an experience not to be forgotten by Kegan and Hannah Adams of Warrick County. The couple planned to give birth to their second child at home, but what happens when a major Winter storm prevents the midwife from arriving? The Adams’ found out on the morning of December […]
14news.com
Police: Man beats woman holding baby
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman in the snow and ice and also hurt the baby she was holding. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Powell. Police say the victim told them Tony...
14news.com
Affidavit: Police arrest man after finding him slumped over in car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Lynch Road for a person down Friday. According to an affidavit that happened just before 1 a.m. Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a man slumped over the steering wheel of his truck,...
Two Evansville Non-Profits in Need of Donations for Repairs After Water Pipes Burst
Last week's below-zero wind chills not only made doing anything outdoors impossible but also damaged homes and businesses with older plumbing as the frigid temperatures caused the water inside the pipes to freeze and expand, bursting pipes and leaving residents with significant water damage. Unfortunately, two Evansville non-profits found themselves in that situation, and they're hoping you can help them repair the damage.
14news.com
Heavy rainfall, storms possible
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We will finish this week with temps 60-degrees warmer than last week and soaking rainfall. The active weather pattern will send a cold front into the Tri-State that will trigger showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts may top an inch or more as showers repeat over the same areas. Highs on Friday will top out near 60, and in the lower 50s on Saturday. Sunday will provide a break in the action with partly sunny skies and highs near 60. Much warmer for Monday and Tuesday as temps rise into the mid to upper 60s. More heavy rainfall possible, with another 2″ or more rainfall Monday-Tuesday. Severe weather may also be a threat, depending on how the system shapes up. This risk will definitely be something to watch as we head into next week.
WTHI
Two hurt after police said a driver ramped his car over a levee in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Knox County. The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday evening. The driver of a car was speeding on Mays Road when he lost control. Police say the car ramped a levee and was sent airborne.
wamwamfm.com
Amber Mattingly
Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
EPD: 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police is investigating a theft after an owner of a gas station reports 1,000 gallons of fuel stolen. EPD says they responded to the Marathon along the 1300 block of Interstate Drive Tuesday. The owner told officers a pump was broken into around 11:30pm Monday and 1,000 gallons of diesel […]
Why You Should Supposedly Put a Coin on Your Porch This New Year’s Eve
For many of us, we see the start of a new year as an opportunity for a fresh start if the previous year wasn't the greatest. Or, if the previous year was pretty decent, January 1st is a chance to hope our good fortune will carry over into the next 12 months. To help make that happen, you may give a popular New Year's superstition a try regardless of which side of the "coin" you're on (pun 1,000% intended). While there are many to choose from, I just learned about one recently involving a coin and...your front porch?
Princeton Woman Shows What it’s Like to Have Impeccable Integrity, Even When Being Pranked
You probably think that you can spot fake money with no problems. But counterfeiters have become quite clever with their printing. Tell Me You Lost $200 Without Telling Me You Lost $200. If I spotted two hundred dollar bills on the ground, I would scoop them up. That is exactly...
