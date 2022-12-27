ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KLTV

Georgetown murder suspect arrested in Colorado County

COLUMBUS, Texas (KBTX) - A murder suspect from the Austin area was arrested in Colorado County. Ricardo Quinones is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife at a home in Georgetown. He was found by Fayette County and Colorado County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the parking lot of a Columbus business on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Temple police looking for suspects in burglaries of five businesses

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are asking the public for help identifying and locating several suspects who allegedly burglarized five businesses. Police said Best Quality Meats, Smart Choice Smoke Shop, El Puerto De Jalisco, Tapas Tapas and Los Tres Magueyes were burglarized during the early morning hours of Dec. 18.
TEMPLE, TX
KLTV

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX

