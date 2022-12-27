ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

WBTW News13

Funeral arrangements announced for Robeson County health director

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith. A memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Government Facebook page. Smith died suddenly on Tuesday. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away

Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
BENSON, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville to celebrate NYE with Night Circus

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The city of Fayetteville will be celebrating the end of 2022 with a circus-themed event at Festival Park on Saturday. "Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular" will be headlined by 1990s R&B trio Tony! Toni! Toné!. The event will include a variety of...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring

When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Possible HAZMAT investigation at Carthage Town Hall finds nothing

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities didn’t find any hazardous material during an investigation Tuesday in Carthage. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called around 5 p.m. to investigate the possible hazard at the Carthage Town Hall on U.S. 501, N.C. Emergency Management spokesman Brian Haines told CBS 17 on Tuesday night.
CARTHAGE, NC
wunc.org

Sandhills Pride moves forward after protested Moore County drag show

The organization Sandhills Pride will soon host some of its first support meetings since protests at a drag show in Southern Pines. The show earlier this month attracted protesters who argued it was harmfully sexual in nature. It had just started when someone shot up two electric substations in Moore County, knocking out power to most of the area.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Sampson County home destroyed in fire

DUNN, N.C. — A home in Sampson County was badly damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Video shows extensive damage to a house on Harnett-Dunn Highway just outside of Newton Grove. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames overnight. The cause of the fire is...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC

