North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum hosts new temporary exhibit
FAYETTEVILLE — The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum will host a new temporary exhibit through June 11, titled “Dra
cbs17
Longtime TV broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at 93: reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Barbara Walters, a veteran TV journalist who made her debut on ABC News in 1976, has died at the age of 93, multiple reports confirm. This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated.
North Carolina substitute teacher expected in court, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students
A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.
Funeral arrangements announced for Robeson County health director
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith. A memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Government Facebook page. Smith died suddenly on Tuesday. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the […]
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
cbs17
Church classroom building destroyed by fire in Fayetteville, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville fire officials said a classroom building on a church property was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. At about 1:20 a.m., fire crews said they were called to New Life Bible Church & Christian Academy, a preparatory school in Fayetteville, in reference to a fire.
Fayetteville to celebrate NYE with Night Circus
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The city of Fayetteville will be celebrating the end of 2022 with a circus-themed event at Festival Park on Saturday. "Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular" will be headlined by 1990s R&B trio Tony! Toni! Toné!. The event will include a variety of...
Fayetteville man in jail for November murder now charged with one that happened in October
HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, of Fayetteville, was already in jail awaiting trial for the Nov. 25 murder of one man when he was linked to a previous murder. Richardson was being held without bond, charged with the shooting death of 58-year-old Lowell Anderson on the...
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
country1037fm.com
Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring
When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
cbs17
Possible HAZMAT investigation at Carthage Town Hall finds nothing
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities didn’t find any hazardous material during an investigation Tuesday in Carthage. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called around 5 p.m. to investigate the possible hazard at the Carthage Town Hall on U.S. 501, N.C. Emergency Management spokesman Brian Haines told CBS 17 on Tuesday night.
wunc.org
Sandhills Pride moves forward after protested Moore County drag show
The organization Sandhills Pride will soon host some of its first support meetings since protests at a drag show in Southern Pines. The show earlier this month attracted protesters who argued it was harmfully sexual in nature. It had just started when someone shot up two electric substations in Moore County, knocking out power to most of the area.
WRAL
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Raleigh
Raleigh might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Raleigh.
Sampson County home destroyed in fire
DUNN, N.C. — A home in Sampson County was badly damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Video shows extensive damage to a house on Harnett-Dunn Highway just outside of Newton Grove. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames overnight. The cause of the fire is...
cbs17
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday morning that they were looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. As of 12:45 p.m., Paige Williams was located, though the sheriff’s office did not share where she was found. In a release, the sheriff’s office...
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
