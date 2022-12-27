Retiring Cumberland County manager looks back on successes, challenges of 32-year career

Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
Funeral arrangements announced for Robeson County health director
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith. A memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Government Facebook page. Smith died suddenly on Tuesday. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the […]
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
Mark Meadows won’t face NC voter fraud charges, attorney general says
Meadows is a former western North Carolina congressman who worked for President Donald Trump during his final months in the Oval Office.
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
cbs17
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Robeson County health director Bill Smith dies
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County public information officer confirmed Wednesday that Bill Smith, Robeson County’s health director, h
WRAL
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
WRAL
Amazon center to open in 2023 in Fayetteville
Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says the company still plans to open its 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility there. Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says...
cbs17
Fayetteville officials to announce new police chief Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials are ready to say who they are hiring as their new police chief. City Manager Doug Hewett said Tuesday that he will announce his new hire at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the council chambers at City Hall. He said earlier this month he...
cbs17
Wake County substitute teacher court date moved, charged with indecent liberties with 2 students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County substitute teacher was scheduled for court Thursday after being arrested and charged with indecent liberties with two students. However, the court date has been rescheduled for March. 20-year-old Rachel Beahn was arrested earlier in December by Cary Police. CBS 17 previously reported...
Sampson County home destroyed in fire
DUNN, N.C. — A home in Sampson County was badly damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Video shows extensive damage to a house on Harnett-Dunn Highway just outside of Newton Grove. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames overnight. The cause of the fire is...
cbs17
Cumberland County felon gets 7+ years for using gun in McDonald’s 2020 assault
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County felon was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for possessing a firearm. Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, illegally had a gun that was previously used in a violent assault, U.S. Attorney Mike Easley said in a news release. On...
cbs17
Is it you? Next-of-kin needed for woman who passed away, Cumberland County deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance to find the next-of-kin of a woman who passed away. Deputies said 63-year-old Debra McRaff died at her home on Dec. 20. She lived on Victor Hall Lane in Fayetteville, according to...
cbs17
Possible HAZMAT investigation at Carthage Town Hall finds nothing
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities didn’t find any hazardous material during an investigation Tuesday in Carthage. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team was called around 5 p.m. to investigate the possible hazard at the Carthage Town Hall on U.S. 501, N.C. Emergency Management spokesman Brian Haines told CBS 17 on Tuesday night.
‘Very merry Christmas’: North Carolina woman plans to donate some of $700,000 lottery win to church
Donna Denton, of Wilson, bought a lottery ticket on Friday and won $700,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
