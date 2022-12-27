Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams’ $10 Million Salary Was Cut Immediately After She Left Talk Show in 2021
Amid mounting concern and speculation over Wendy Williams‘s health and finances in wake of her longtime daytime talk show coming to an end, new reports reveal just how much money Williams lost once she stopped appearing on The Wendy Williams Show last year. The reveal comes after Williams’ ex-husband,...
BET
Wendy Williams Returns To Social Media To Promote Podcast
A radiant Wendy Williams shared a new video on Instagram selling merchandise for her new podcast, The Wendy Williams Experience. “Happy holidays!” the 58-year-old talk show legend said in the video, which was shared to the Wendy Experience‘s official Instagram account on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). “‘Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m just happy to be here and to be, well- happy to be here!”
Can Wendy Williams really make more money with a podcast than she did as a talk show host?
In June talk show host Wendy Williams told TMZ she was going to make more money from her new podcast The Wendy Williams Experience than she made from her television show Wendy. In October, however, the talk show host checked herself into a Wellness Center but has now been released and there initially was concern about her health because she seemed to have lost weight. Williams now appears eager to promote her new venture.
'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair
As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
Kevin Hunter Responds to Backlash for Asking if Ashanti Went Under Knife to Gain Weight
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter came under fire after he questioned if Ashanti had her “body done” to achieve her current “weight gain.”. Hunter, 50, was using his Instagram Story as an outlet to pose questions to his followers on Monday, including his observations about another woman’s physical appearance. But the former television executive faced backlash after he posted a throwback photo of singer Ashanti and questioned if she’s had any cosmetic work done.
The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Amy Robach Reportedly Blames Her 'GMA' Co-Host For Having Her Taken Off Air Amid T.J. Holmes Affair
Good Morning America fans are still reeling from last week’s bombshell, whereby pictures of co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in a lot of PDA (despite both being married to other people since 2010!) went viral! And now it seems like both Robach and Holmes are dealing with the consequences, as they have temporarily been taken off the air amid the backlash from viewers over their alleged affair!
ABC's 'The View' hosts awkwardly discuss cheating spouses amid T.J. Holmes-Amy Robach affair
ABC's "The View" had a lengthy discussion of how one would handle a cheating spouse Thursday, amid the network's drama with lovebird co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.
‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
WUSA
Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She and Jo Koy Broke Up
Chelsea Handler built her brand on being an outspoken comic who pulled no punches about her personal life, but in recent years, she seems to have achieved incredible peace and clarity. While speaking with Brooke Shields on the latest episode of her Now What? podcast, Handler opened up about her...
‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair
20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic. Robach and her husband are close to...
AOL Corp
Gayle King says Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's situation is 'very messy' on rival 'GMA'
Gayle King has thoughts about the "messy" relationship scandal that's rocked rival Good Morning America. On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the CBS Mornings co-host was asked about GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes being sidelined by ABC News after it was revealed they're dating. Robach and Holmes separated from their spouses in August, insiders have claimed.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
CNN’s Don Lemon Hopes Former Cohost T.J. Holmes Is ‘OK’ Amid Amy Robach Scandal: ‘Nothing But Love for Him’
In T.J.’s corner. As T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship has made headlines, his former CNN colleague is sharing his support. “I'll say this, I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he's OK,” Don Lemon told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, December 6, about his […]
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation
They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
Who Is Gio Benitez? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA3’ Replacement Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Scandal
A change of pace. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos are temporarily taking over as GMA3 hosts from T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach amid the reported relationship between the regular coanchors. “Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off,” Ramos, 40 told viewers while introducing the Monday, December 5, episode alongside Benitez, 37. Us Weekly […]
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Robin Roberts On ‘The Year 2022’
For the 12th year running, ABC News presents “THE YEAR: 2022,” anchored by ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts. This two-hour primetime special gives viewers a look at the most iconic and memorable moments of 2022, from major news events and the pop-culture stories in the news to the breakout stars, heroes and change makers who dominated headlines and social media feeds.
