Dearborn, MI

wcsx.com

Remembering Alto Reed

Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

What’s coming to Liberty Street? New business set to open in former Which Wich spot

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The corner on East Liberty Street that was once know for serving up sandwiches may soon be known for its haircuts. The former location for Which Wich Superior Sandwiches at 301 E. Liberty St. will soon house a full service barber shop called Barber Studio Ann Arbor. This business is hoping to offer services for men like facials, beard coloring, haircuts and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn employee takes first paid maternity leave in city's history

A response center supervisor became the first City of Dearborn employee to take a paid maternity leave. The city introduced the benefit for the first time this year, according to a news release. The supervisor, Kelsey Smith Medlen, recently welcomed a baby boy. She is an integral part of the Department of Community Relations and helps build connections between residents and their government, the release said.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Jack’s Hardware among buildings facing demolition for new Ann Arbor high-rise

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise development is proposed in Ann Arbor near the intersection of State and Packard streets, a stone’s throw from the University of Michigan. Pending approval by City Council, plans call for tearing down Jack’s Hardware and several surrounding buildings, including a row of century-old houses on State Street, to make way for a new 14-story building with ground-floor retail space and about 360 apartments geared toward UM students.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI
anash.org

Wedding: Gourarie – Ezagui

The wedding of Levik Gourarie of Oak Park, MI and Mushky Ezagui of Montreal, Canada took place Monday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
OAK PARK, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI

As a suburb of Metro Detroit, Sterling Heights in Macomb County offers a relaxing vacation for newcomers and regular visitors. Twenty-five miles from Detroit's urbanscape, it's an inclusive community with lots of outdoor recreation opportunities. Its charm lies in its various facilities that everyone can take advantage of, including senior...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

New Haven resident celebrates 100th birthday on Christmas

(CBS DETROIT) - 100 years, 100 Christmases.New Haven resident Verna Mayer celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day. She was gifted hundreds of birthday cards from her community. Some of which, came from as far as South Korea."It's just like a whole new life," Verna Mayer said when asked what it's like being 100 years old.To recognize a century of life, the Village of New Haven put a call out on Facebook for the community to send letters to Mayer to help her celebrate.It was an effort coordinated by Chris Boyd, a firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department. He says...
NEW HAVEN, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
BRIGHTON, MI
Detroit News

Oakland Hills members OK $80M renovation plan in response to clubhouse fire

The Oakland Hills Country Club's $80 million-plus plan to renovate its clubhouse destroyed in a fire in February has been approved by an overwhelming majority of members who cast ballots, a source with direct knowledge of the clubhouse plan and voting results told The Detroit News on Thursday. According to...
DETROIT, MI
Jalopnik

New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan

It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
HOWELL, MI

