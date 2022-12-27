Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dearborn
Dearborn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dearborn.
Morning Sun
Trans-Siberian Orchestra blasts Little Caesars Arena with annual dose of rocking holiday spirit
Trans-Siberian Orchestra was already three songs into its first of two concerts Thursday, Dec. 29, at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena when dapper narrator Brian Hicks appeared on stage, his baritone intoning “Welcome friends. Please stay awhile…”. As if the matinee crowd had any other kind of plans.
wcsx.com
Remembering Alto Reed
Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland pizza shop owner, pillar of community retires after 45 years
WESTLAND, Mich. – A long-time Westland pizza shop owner says it’s time to pass the torch. After 45 years behind the counter, Vasil “Bill” Vangoff is ready to hang up his apron. Through the decades, Vangoff made a real impact on his community through Nautilus Pizza...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
What’s coming to Liberty Street? New business set to open in former Which Wich spot
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The corner on East Liberty Street that was once know for serving up sandwiches may soon be known for its haircuts. The former location for Which Wich Superior Sandwiches at 301 E. Liberty St. will soon house a full service barber shop called Barber Studio Ann Arbor. This business is hoping to offer services for men like facials, beard coloring, haircuts and more.
Dearborn employee takes first paid maternity leave in city's history
A response center supervisor became the first City of Dearborn employee to take a paid maternity leave. The city introduced the benefit for the first time this year, according to a news release. The supervisor, Kelsey Smith Medlen, recently welcomed a baby boy. She is an integral part of the Department of Community Relations and helps build connections between residents and their government, the release said.
fox2detroit.com
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Jack’s Hardware among buildings facing demolition for new Ann Arbor high-rise
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise development is proposed in Ann Arbor near the intersection of State and Packard streets, a stone’s throw from the University of Michigan. Pending approval by City Council, plans call for tearing down Jack’s Hardware and several surrounding buildings, including a row of century-old houses on State Street, to make way for a new 14-story building with ground-floor retail space and about 360 apartments geared toward UM students.
Buddy's Pizza ranks among the top 50 pizza places in the world
Italy may the birthplace of pizza, but you don’t have to travel halfway across the world to taste some of the best pizza in the world, a new ranking says — in fact, all you need to do is make your way to Metro Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
anash.org
Wedding: Gourarie – Ezagui
The wedding of Levik Gourarie of Oak Park, MI and Mushky Ezagui of Montreal, Canada took place Monday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI
As a suburb of Metro Detroit, Sterling Heights in Macomb County offers a relaxing vacation for newcomers and regular visitors. Twenty-five miles from Detroit's urbanscape, it's an inclusive community with lots of outdoor recreation opportunities. Its charm lies in its various facilities that everyone can take advantage of, including senior...
New Haven resident celebrates 100th birthday on Christmas
(CBS DETROIT) - 100 years, 100 Christmases.New Haven resident Verna Mayer celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day. She was gifted hundreds of birthday cards from her community. Some of which, came from as far as South Korea."It's just like a whole new life," Verna Mayer said when asked what it's like being 100 years old.To recognize a century of life, the Village of New Haven put a call out on Facebook for the community to send letters to Mayer to help her celebrate.It was an effort coordinated by Chris Boyd, a firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department. He says...
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
Detroit News
Oakland Hills members OK $80M renovation plan in response to clubhouse fire
The Oakland Hills Country Club's $80 million-plus plan to renovate its clubhouse destroyed in a fire in February has been approved by an overwhelming majority of members who cast ballots, a source with direct knowledge of the clubhouse plan and voting results told The Detroit News on Thursday. According to...
Jalopnik
New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan
It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
Detroit school board votes to remove Dr. Ben Carson’s name from High School of Science and Medicine
The vote to rename the former Dr. Ben Carson High School of Science and Medicine on Mack just across the street from Children’s Hospital of Michigan happened in mid-November. However, the final decision has only recently hit the press.
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
