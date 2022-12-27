(CBS DETROIT) - 100 years, 100 Christmases.New Haven resident Verna Mayer celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day. She was gifted hundreds of birthday cards from her community. Some of which, came from as far as South Korea."It's just like a whole new life," Verna Mayer said when asked what it's like being 100 years old.To recognize a century of life, the Village of New Haven put a call out on Facebook for the community to send letters to Mayer to help her celebrate.It was an effort coordinated by Chris Boyd, a firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department. He says...

