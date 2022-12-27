Strange as it sounds, it's a redemption year for White, a two-time state champ

MERIDIAN — Meridian High wrestling coach Brad Muri isn’t out to build undefeated wrestlers.

Muri wants to build state champions. To that end, he puts together the toughest nonconference schedule as possible.

Earlier this month, he took a handful of wrestlers to the Iron Man tournament in Ohio, a tourney considered one of the toughest in the nation. Then he took his team to the Reno Tournament of Champions, one of the toughest events on the West Coast.

Cade White, a two-time state champion, went 1-2 in Ohio and 5-2 at Reno, finishing seventh. Both losses at Reno were by 3-2 counts.

White is 14-5 heading into 2023. He hopes to get the most out of the losses when the state tournament rolls around in late February.

A senior, White has a 128-21 career record. He’ll finish with more than 150 wins with a good chance of going undefeated the rest of the season.

There is one loss that haunts White, though. It came in the 5A 145-pound state final last year.

White could taste a third state title. His goal was to be Meridian’s first four-time champ. He was leading 1-0 and his opponent had been called for stalling when it happened.

“It was a fluke,” White said. “I tripped myself and he threw me to my back. He caught me in a head and arm.”

Moments later White was on his back, pinned. His dream was flattened.

“It still stings for sure,” he said. “It sucks knowing I’m not going to be Meridian’s first four-timer (state champ). I still haven’t watched it (last year’s final), but I’m sure I will at some point this year. Losing isn’t something you want to do, but it can be a learning experience.”

And it can inspire redemption, and that’s what is driving White this year.

“That’s why you wrestle — sometimes you win, sometimes you lose,” Muri said.

Losses don’t define a person anymore than the wins do. But it’s the response to defeats that show what a wrestler is made of that Muri is curious about.

White is not only a leader on the mat but in the classroom. He carries a 3.89 grade-point average.

He signed a letter of intent last month to continue his career at Oregon State.

“He’s building on what he’s already successful at and enjoying the process of getting better every day,” Muri said. “He’s really savvy. He’s definitely a powerful wrestler and stays in good position. He trains year round and puts in some serious time in the weight room. He’s a great leader on the team, but he’s an even better person.”

A Las Vegas native, White and his family moved to Meridian just before he entered high school.

He’s wrestled at 152 at early tournaments and will do so again at the Rollie Lane Invitational Jan. 6-7 at the Ford Idaho Center. After that he will finish the season at 160.

At 5-foot-8, White is considered moderately short as a middle weight. But he makes up for it with strength.

He started wrestling at age 5 when a co-worker of his father noticed Cade had large calf muscles for his age and suggested wrestling. White took to the sport immediately. He also enjoyed baseball, but gave up the sport to concentrate on wrestling when he entered high school.

He’s enjoyed being pushed to be the best at Meridian.

“We’re not here to take the easy path,” White said. “We’ve had a lot of state champs and put a lot of wrestlers in college and none of them were undefeated.”

He enjoys his team’s success as much as his personal achievements. Meridian is heavily favored to win a third straight state title.

“We have a lot of front door guys that lead the team, but you can’t win a state title without your backups,” White said. “We don’t call them our (junior varsity). They’re our Varsity 2. They’re able to beat a lot of other varsity teams.”

White appreciates going against state champ quality in the practice room every day. He and junior Jason Mara, a 145-pounder who is going for a third state title and could be Meridian’s first four-time state champ, go head to head often in practice. Mara, a 4.0 student, has committed to Stanford.

White isn’t sure what he plans to study in college. But he has a long-term dream that his sport is preparing him for.

He wants to be a Navy SEAL.

“I want to fight for our country and be part of the baddest people alive,” White said of becoming a SEAL.