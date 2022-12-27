Read full article on original website
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr.
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr., 84, Goshen, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 29, 1938. On Dec. 25, 1957, he married Ida Hershberger. She preceded him in death. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Collins, Goshen; four sons, Robert (Sherry) Nettrouer, Jr., Michael Nettrouer and Steven (Amanda)...
Terrill ‘Tate’ Dean Hoover
Terrill “Tate” Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. He was born Nov. 18, 1935. Survivors include a brother, Larry Hoover, Winamac. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
Priscilla Morris — PENDING
Priscilla Morris, 86, Syracuse, died Dec. 28, 2022, in her residence on Dewart Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
Michael E. Barnett — PENDING
Michael Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Orpha Ruth Moyer
Orpha Ruth Moyer, 97, rural Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Nov. 23, 1925. She married Harold Moyer in May 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Roger Moyer and Priscilla Mathis, both of...
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Linda Creamer — PENDING
Linda Creamer, 76, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Phillip T. Patterson
Phillip T. Patterson, 58, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Brookside Haven Health Care Center, Muncie. Phillip was born Oct. 31, 1964. Phillip is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sylvia (Milton) Zimmerman; and his sister, Valarie L. (Bill) Burgdorf, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in...
Samuel Edward Golden Sr. — UPDATED
Samuel Edward Golden Sr., 89, Argos, died at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence in Argos. He was born Sept. 3, 1933. He married Ramona Grosvenor. Samuel is survived by his daughter, Dixie (Robert) Warner, Plymouth; and son, Samuel (Michelle) Golden Jr., Argos; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Rodway, Warsaw.
James D. Branson
James D. “Jim” Branson, 82, Wabash, died at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 1, 1940. Jim married Barbara “Sue” Miller on Feb. 23, 1963. He is survived by his wife, Sue Branson, Wabash; a...
Kathy M. Garrett
Kathy M. Garrett, 70, Middlebury, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born Jan. 19, 1952. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Katie) Garrett, Elkhart, Kierra (Page Perkkio) Garrett, Middlebury and Shauna C. (Travis Bays) Brosius, Bourbon; the former spouse and friend, Richard A. Brosius; four grandchildren; and a sister, Penelope Dann, Washington D.C.
Sharon Lee Line — UPDATED
Sharon L. Line, 87, longtime resident of the North Webster and Syracuse areas, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Born May 12, 1935, in Leesburg, Sharon was the daughter of Herbert F. and Martha A. (Jefferies) Metge, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of North Webster High School and was married to the late Joseph M. Line on Dec. 31, 1971; he too preceded her in January 2012.
Paula Searfoss — PENDING
Paula Searfoss, 74, Syracuse, died Dec. 27, 2022, in her residence in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services — Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
Susan A. Newman
Susan A. Newman, 78, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Susan was born March 8, 1944. Susan is survived by her sisters, Helen (Larry) Beedy, Plymouth and Toni Hutchings, Plymouth; and her brother, James (Kim) Hutchings, Indianapolis. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth,...
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
Allen B. Chesser Jr.
Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
David R. Tincher — UPDATED
David R. Tincher, 71, Goshen, died at 7:59 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2022, a Majestic Care, Goshen. David was born March 21, 1951. David is survived by his three children, Tasha (Caleb) Tincher, Ligonier, Robert Tincher, Indianapolis and Dustin Tincher, Marion; four grandchildren; and sisters Becky (Donovan) Otto and Martha (Erik) Knipscher.
Edward J.D. Boggs
Edward J. D. Boggs, 89, rural Wabash, died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Bickford Cottage, Wabash. He was born May 24, 1933. Ed married Lucille Scott on April 22, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Sharon (Ronald) Greiner, Wabash, Melessa (Todd)...
Patsy Ann Brallier
Patsy Ann (Wilson) Brallier, 92, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in rural Claypool, to Paul Wilson and Maggie Rudy Jamison Wilson. Patsy graduated from Warsaw High School in 1949. On July 2, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart Ferrel R. Brallier who preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, James and Philip Wilson.
Kelly Ann Richcreek
Kelly Ann (Larimore) Richcreek, 55, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1967. On April 23, 2009, she married Bill J. Richcreek. He survives along with her parents, Donald and Judy (Borland) Larimore; six children, Dustin Cox, Oil City, Pa., Michael Richcreek, Denver, Colo., Karla and Cody Shadeline, both of Newell, Va., Jacob Wright, Syracuse and Donald Richcreek, Oakwood, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Tracy (Keith) Cox, Rockland, Pa.
