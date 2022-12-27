ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Senators Slam Southwest, Demand Compensation For 'Ruined' Holidays

By Paige Lavender
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKD2l_0jvv67SN00

Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) released a joint statement Tuesday slamming Southwest Airlines for “failing” customers and demanding compensation for those who had holiday plans “ruined” by the airline’s woes.

Citing the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the AP reported that 2,900 Southwest flights were canceled Monday. Mass cancellations left some passengers stranded and separated from their luggage for days, with some resorting to driving to their desired destinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vW2s3_0jvv67SN00 Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at Southwest Airlines service desk at LaGuardia Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in New York.

Markey and Blumenthal, both members of the Senate Commerce Committee,  called for the company to “fairly” compensate passengers not just for things like canceled flights, hotels, meals and transportation but also for “disruption to their holiday plans.”

“Instead of a holiday spent celebrating with family and friends, passengers are sleeping in airports or desperately trying to reach customer service agents,” the senators said. “For those travelers whose holidays have been ruined, there is no real way for Southwest to make this right.”

The senators argued a nationwide severe winter storm should not serve as a reason for Southwest not to repay passengers.

“The historic storm was an act of nature, but consumers deserve major remedies for acts of massive mismanagement — air travel malpractice,” Blumenthal said in a tweet accompanying the statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIrcG_0jvv67SN00
Travelers wait for their bags at Delta baggage claim Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the most affected.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday the mass cancellation situation is “the largest-scale event that I’ve ever seen.” The WSJ reported Southwest’s crew-scheduling system was partly to blame for the issues, noting it was overwhelmed by changes caused by the widespread severe weather.

U.S. Department of Transportation tweeted Monday it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service,” and said it would look into the situation. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also tweeted that he’s monitoring the situation.

Comments / 14

JDubb_1
3d ago

The only thing that ruined these people's holiday was them deciding to fly...lol. Between the blizzard and low staffing, they should have known better.

Reply
5
Tamsternator
3d ago

I don’t stand what happened here. Most of the airlines had to deal with cancellations, but why was Southwest more adversely affected than the others?!?

Reply(4)
2
Related
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
The Hill

Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights

Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
CNET

Dog Sent Through TSA X-Ray Machine at Wisconsin Airport

Holiday travel is tough on everyone -- even pets: Less than two weeks after a cat snuck into a passenger's carry-on bag at New York's JFK airport, officials at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, reported a traveler had sent their dog through the airport's security X-ray machine over the weekend.
MADISON, WI
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines: Customers can't rebook flights until after New Year's Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 70% of Southwest's flights have been canceled and travelers at Love Field Airport in Dallas have been lining up trying to get answers from the airline.  Travelers at the airport say they were told they won't be able to catch another Southwest flight until Saturday. "It's too hard to wrap your head around," said Jim Lovell. The Lovell family just found out their Southwest flight home to San Diego after the holidays was canceled. "We just heard that the next possible flight we can take home would be the...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Airport police officer threatens to arrest stranded passengers waiting to rebook cancelled Southwest flights

An airport police officer allegedly threatened to arrest passengers for trespassing when they were stranded at the Nashville International Airport amid widespread holiday flight delays.In a video, posted on Tuesday by former state house candidate Brad Batt, an officer can be heard saying, “You will be arrested for trespassing.”All around him, a group of dismayed passengers tries to explain that they no longer have valid tickets for the nearby gate because of problems with their flights.“Are you kidding me?” one bystander can be heard saying.“Right now,” the officer continues. “To the unsecured side. The ticket counter will help you...
NASHVILLE, TN
HuffPost

HuffPost

239K+
Followers
13K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy