Pontotoc, MS

Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Tupelo Salvation Army trying to reach red kettle goal

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army has yet to reach its red kettle goal for 2022. Capt. Heather Dolby said the money donated sustains its programs year-round. “And so for us, not seeing the same response of money going in the kettle we would normally see has us reflecting on what can we offer in 2023 and what can those donations sustain."
TUPELO, MS
Homicide rates down in Tupelo and Starkville

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Homicide rates in Tupelo, Columbus and Starkville are equal or less than the year before. According to the Tupelo Police Department, it reported three homicides in 2022 and seven in 2021. Starkville Police reported one homicide in 2022 and four in 2021. Columbus Police reported seven...
TUPELO, MS
Fulton lifts boil water alert

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton lifted its boil water alert on Thursday evening, Dec. 29. The city issued the alert on Christmas Eve for customers who live on North Cummings Street, John Rankin Highway (to Beaver Lake) and any secondary roads off the highway.
FULTON, MS
Starkville looking forward to completion of long-awaited projects

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - With the new year comes new projects, new goals and new desires for Mississippi cities like Starkville. "Progress. My motto is always progress. More and better," Mayor Lynn Spruill said. She’s looking forward to the completion of several projects. There's a build grant to make...
STARKVILLE, MS
Pet of the Week - Josephine

Josephine is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 30, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
New Saltillo police chief to assume job at start of year

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Saltillo held a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning for new Police Chief Rusty Haynes. His first official day is on Jan. 1. Haynes spent 30 years with the Tupelo Police Department. He hopes to hire more police officers and purchase new equipment. "I'm extremely honored and privileged...
SALTILLO, MS
One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
VERONA, MS
Northeast water supplier provides update about disinfectant switch

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply released an update on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28 about its temporary change in disinfectant. The water supplier first announced the temporary change from chloramines to free chlorine on Dec. 23. It announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 it will resume using...
TUPELO, MS
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
CORINTH, MS
North Mississippi water treatment facilities change disinfectant

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A change in disinfectant for water treatment in North Mississippi may affect dialysis patients. A notice from the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District informed customers that chloramines will be used as a disinfectant beginning tomorrow. This change is of critical importance for customers who...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Marietta lifts boil water notice

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Marietta lifted its boil water notice, the town announced on Friday, Dec. 30. The town announced the notice last week following a line break.
MARIETTA, MS
Top Local Stories in the Third Quarter of 2022

This week, Hotty Toddy News is covering the top stories of 2022 for each quarter of the year, ending on Saturday with the Top Story of the Year. Today is the third story in the series with the top stories from July, August and September. The third quarter of 2022...
OXFORD, MS
One person wounded in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the shooting happened near Reed Road and Orchard Lane. One person was wounded. Police expect to make multiple arrests. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
STARKVILLE, MS
Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
ABERDEEN, MS
No injuries in Union County crash

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
UNION COUNTY, MS
Tupelo hopes to continue growth in 2023

Tupelo is one of the fastest-growing cities in northeast Mississippi and that is expected to continue in 2023. Tupelo is one of the fastest-growing cities in northeast Mississippi and that is expected to continue in 2023.
TUPELO, MS
One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
TUPELO, MS

