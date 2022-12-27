This summer, after nearly two decades of operating abortion clinics in Texas, the fall of Roe v. Wade and the state's near-total ban on abortion (the "trigger law" that automatically took effect after the Dobbs decision) forced Whole Woman's Health to close its doors. They've initiated a move to New Mexico to keep serving patients from Texas, but relocating an abortion clinic is no small effort. Medical equipment needs to be stored somewhere. Property has to be sold, leases negotiated. To help cover all of these expenses, WWH launched a fundraising campaign. All the while, staff has continued to answer the phone, providing guidance and funds to Texans seeking abortions outside of the state.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO