Read full article on original website
Related
Mazel Tov! How Easy On The Wallet Is Purchasing Texas Champagne?
In times of celebration, there are many ways to help make the moment more eventful. Things like sparklers, firework poppers, and even confetti help make some moments just livelier don't they? But there's more than just material items to help celebrate. Food comes into play for many celebrations. Cake always...
Happy birthday, Texas: Celebrating 177 years of statehood
BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 177 years ago on December 29, 1845, U.S. President James K. Polk signed The Republic of Texas into statehood, making Texas the 28th United State. Though as history goes, the timeline from start to finish was anything but straightforward. Each action and reaction shaping the area into the Lone Star state […]
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas
Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas
Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
Texas Parks Will be Celebrating 100 Years in 2023 Including Tyler State Park
2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of Texas state parks being established. Our great state has many great parks that are available for a camping excursion, long or short hikes, fishing, boating and more. Tyler State Park isn't 100 years old but will help in the overall celebration for 2023. Let's learn some of the history of Texas state parks and some of the events being planned to celebrate the centennial anniversary.
Here are the top 10 local stories you clicked on this year, North Texas
DALLAS — After a whirlwind year, 2022 is coming to a close. Here are the top 10 local stories on WFAA.com that you clicked on this year:. 1. Athena Strand: Missing 7-year-old's body found two days after going missing in Wise County — December. Athena Strand went missing...
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
Make Plans to Taste the Most Iconic Sandwich in Texas in the New Year
If a foodie road trip is in the near future for you, then you'll deftineily want to make a pit stop at this Texas restaurant that 24/7 Wall Street has declared has the "most iconic sandwich" of the Lone Star State. 24/7 Wall Street has made a list of all...
RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from?
RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? Matt Williams Thu, 12/29/2022 - 16:46 Image RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? ...
Texas ‘Killing Fields’ murderer may be released from supervision and GPS monitoring
The Texas "Killing Fields" alleged murderer, Clyde Edwin Hedrick, is being considered for release from supervision and GPS monitoring. The founder of Texas EquuSearch and the father of one of the victims, has asked the public to consider writing to the parole board to request that they do not release him.
Top Ten Texas Towns With The Weirdest Names
They say "Everybody's Somebody In Luckenbach" well at least Dale Watson says it and it's with the spirit of Luckenbach, one of the weirdest names for a Texas town that we present to you our list of the Top Ten Weirdest Named Texas Towns. We're even going out on a...
Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!
Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
Austin Chronicle
Abortion on the Border
This summer, after nearly two decades of operating abortion clinics in Texas, the fall of Roe v. Wade and the state's near-total ban on abortion (the "trigger law" that automatically took effect after the Dobbs decision) forced Whole Woman's Health to close its doors. They've initiated a move to New Mexico to keep serving patients from Texas, but relocating an abortion clinic is no small effort. Medical equipment needs to be stored somewhere. Property has to be sold, leases negotiated. To help cover all of these expenses, WWH launched a fundraising campaign. All the while, staff has continued to answer the phone, providing guidance and funds to Texans seeking abortions outside of the state.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
4Ever Family: Michelle
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Michelle is an extremely happy girl who loves to...
ktalnews.com
Watch: Casey Donahew on why Texans are ‘just different’
DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year. “They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day...
cbs19.tv
Severe Weather Setup Monday in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — 2023 starts with a bang in East Texas. Or should we say crash. We're talking more thunderstorms on the way, and it comes with another setup for severe weather. This set up is similar to others we've seen this fall and early winter. A large and...
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
France 24
Holy icy chill, Batman! Freezing bats saved in Texas
A wave of frigid air triggered "hypothermic shock" in a colony of bats clinging to their roost beneath a bridge in Houston, a sprawling city in Texas. Nearly frozen, the bats began losing their grip and falling to the pavement from nine meters (30 feet) up, the Houston Humane Society reported on its Facebook page.
skepchick.org
How Texas Tweaked Their Terrible Maternal Mortality Data
This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Hey, you know how in every video I make about abortion bans, I mention the fact that the data shows when you restrict access to abortion, the number of abortions doesn’t decrease but the number of dead women does. Well, now that various states are free to ban abortion, we have even more data to test that hypothesis. Yay for data I guess? And yeah, spoiler alert: restricting access to abortion only hurts more people.
US105
Temple, TX
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6