Read full article on original website
Related
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
manchesterinklink.com
Longtime employee David Rodrigue confirmed as NH DOT Assistant Commissioner
CONCORD, NH – David Rodrigue has been approved as NHDOT Assistant Commissioner. on December 20, 2022. His confirmation to the post was made official Dec. 20 by Gov. Sununu and the Executive Council. Rodrigue started with NHDOT in 1991 and has worked in the Bureaus of Highway Design, Construction,...
WMUR.com
Boil water order issued for town of Hill
HILL, N.H. — A boil water order was issued Friday for customers of Hill Water Works after a water main broke. Customers who still have water service are being told to boil water for at least one minute before using it to drink, cook, or brush teeth. Jugs and...
laconiadailysun.com
Richard Littlefield: Saving Gunstock also means saving Belknap County economy
In a Dec. 16 letter to the editor, an Alton resident put a very negative spin on the Aug. 1 meeting that reopened Gunstock, and the nine representatives who showed up to avoid potential catastrophe for not only Gunstock but Belknap County's economy.
a-z-animals.com
The 10 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is home to many passionate ice fishers that spend their winter huddled in huts, hoping to reel in some of the hardest-to-catch species. There are tons of different fishing locations in New Hampshire, so there is something new to do even if you’re an experienced fisherman. Whether you’re just looking for something new or something unique, we’ve listed some of the best lakes for ice fishing in New Hampshire below. Keep in mind, regulations can differ depending on the lake. Therefore, be sure to read the current regulations before you take to the ice.
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
For whatever reason, drivers have felt a great need for speed on highways in New Hampshire lately, like the Mainer caught going 120 miles per hour on I-95 in mid-December, or two drag racers who were clocked at 130 miles per hour just days before. But neither top the man...
WMUR.com
Lakes Region shelter receives two large donations
LACONIA, N.H. — An organization that helps children in need in the Lakes Region is celebrating several recent large donations. Belknap House provides safe shelter for New Hampshire families battling homelessness. Since the organization first opened its doors in 2017, it has provided shelter and resources to hundreds of families.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton
SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023
Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampton public officials/public informational meeting Jan. 5
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/public informational meeting to discuss the closed, red-listed bridge located on Jackson Pond Road over the New Hampshire railroad known as “Smith’s Crossing.”. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m.,...
laconiadailysun.com
Allan Beetle: Contributions will help WOW Trail move forward with recreational options
Did you know that a recent trail count shows the usage of the WOW Trail has tripled to an estimated 72,000 users annually? Simply stated, more people than ever are taking advantage of the 4½ miles of paved multi-use trail linking Belmont to downtown Laconia and Lakeport. And it is hard to believe, but it’s been 12 years since Phase I of the trail was built from Elm Street in Lakeport to downtown Laconia, and five years since Phase II extended the trail to Belmont.
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Radio Ink
‘Rob Carson Show’ to Air on New Hampshire Stations
Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire. The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
This Maine Gas Station Is Often So Crowded It Causes Tempers to Flare
Gas prices, on average, give me an ulcer. I am sure you understand what it feels like when you look down at the dash and see that revolting, "E" light up. Normally, when things light up, I think it's pretty. But now, the letter E and the color red make me feel nauseous.
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
New Hampshire outlet mall shut down after rockslide causes gas leak
No injuries were reported. It was a rough day for anyone who had planned to do some post-holiday shopping or gift returns at the Merrimack Premium Outlets in New Hampshire on Wednesday. A rockslide nearby punctured the natural gas line to the mall, forcing the outlets to close amid safety...
Comments / 0