ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Boil water order issued for town of Hill

HILL, N.H. — A boil water order was issued Friday for customers of Hill Water Works after a water main broke. Customers who still have water service are being told to boil water for at least one minute before using it to drink, cook, or brush teeth. Jugs and...
HILL, NH
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in New Hampshire

New Hampshire is home to many passionate ice fishers that spend their winter huddled in huts, hoping to reel in some of the hardest-to-catch species. There are tons of different fishing locations in New Hampshire, so there is something new to do even if you’re an experienced fisherman. Whether you’re just looking for something new or something unique, we’ve listed some of the best lakes for ice fishing in New Hampshire below. Keep in mind, regulations can differ depending on the lake. Therefore, be sure to read the current regulations before you take to the ice.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Lakes Region shelter receives two large donations

LACONIA, N.H. — An organization that helps children in need in the Lakes Region is celebrating several recent large donations. Belknap House provides safe shelter for New Hampshire families battling homelessness. Since the organization first opened its doors in 2017, it has provided shelter and resources to hundreds of families.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton

SANBORNTON — A 50-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton. The crash took place on I-93 south at around 9:05 a.m. on December 26. According to the report, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove off...
SANBORNTON, NH
102.9 WBLM

Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampton public officials/public informational meeting Jan. 5

NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will hold a public officials/public informational meeting to discuss the closed, red-listed bridge located on Jackson Pond Road over the New Hampshire railroad known as “Smith’s Crossing.”. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m.,...
NEW HAMPTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Allan Beetle: Contributions will help WOW Trail move forward with recreational options

Did you know that a recent trail count shows the usage of the WOW Trail has tripled to an estimated 72,000 users annually? Simply stated, more people than ever are taking advantage of the 4½ miles of paved multi-use trail linking Belmont to downtown Laconia and Lakeport. And it is hard to believe, but it’s been 12 years since Phase I of the trail was built from Elm Street in Lakeport to downtown Laconia, and five years since Phase II extended the trail to Belmont.
LACONIA, NH
Radio Ink

‘Rob Carson Show’ to Air on New Hampshire Stations

Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire. The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
DOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy