my name is nobody
3d ago
don't see people with a heart like that anymore, especially when he is being evicted
25
E M B.
3d ago
May God continue to bless him that’s Awesome 👏🏽 what he’s doing giving away free tires 😊🙌🏾🙌🏾
12
DaVert Taylor
3d ago
Scott was a great guy man always kind hearted god bless you Scott
18
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42Zack LoveSummerton, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia will host “Capital City Fireworks” display New Years Eve
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can ring in the new year with Fireworks in the City. City of Columbia will host the “Capital City Fireworks” display Saturday, December 31st. Organizers say the best viewing area of the fireworks display will be on the north side of the South Carolina State House along Gervais Street and Main Street.
coladaily.com
Update: Eastover tire shop owner no longer offering free tires, says he can't meet demand
Scott Dorrill, the owner of 10203 Tires Plus, announced Thursday morning that he can no longer offer free tires to the community due to the challenges he faced on Wednesday. Dorrill must vacate the premises before the end of the month and initially made the offer on Tuesday to spread goodwill despite his circumstances. Unfortunately, his goodwill was short-lived after he said hundreds lined up to receive free tires.
WIS-TV
LIST: New Year’s Eve events in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, and there are events all over the Midlands to celebrate the start of new beginnings. So if you are looking for events to bring in the new year, you can give some of these events a try:
Special Chapin busboy gifted a car for Christmas
CHAPIN, S.C. — One young man in Chapin was completely surprised this Christmas season. Thanks to generous staff members and customers from Zorba's Chapin, Colson Cannon, a busboy at the restaurant in Chapin, was gifted a car. Cannon lost both of his parents. He lost his dad to sepsis...
WIS-TV
1 person escaped, 2 pet dogs died after house fire in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports a house fire severely damaged a home in the Oak Grove community. Officials said one person was able to escape the home safely while the fire was raging, unfortunately, two pet dogs died as a result of the fire. Units...
coladaily.com
Local artist highlights Columbia’s historic past and future with Vista mural
A local muralist is revisiting his previous mural project at 1121 Park St., which highlights Columbia's past and future. Eric Lake created the mural called ‘Generations” in 1999 and is now in the process of repainting. ‘Generations’ is a 1400+ square foot mural split into five sections, each...
WIS-TV
One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
abcnews4.com
DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
abccolumbia.com
Emergency actions taken at Midlands assisted living facilities
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says emergency actions are being taken at two Midlands assisted living facilities. A spokesperson for the department says Reese’s Community Care Home sites on Muller Ave. and Cindy Drive both had multiple violations following inspections earlier...
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WIS-TV
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents are announcing the arrest of a Columbia woman. SCDOR agents say Victoria C. Nelson, 33, of Columbia is accused of filing false income tax returns in 2021 and 2022 while in Clarendon County. According to arrest warrants, Nelson...
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce PD continues search for woman accused of fight at fast food restaurant
Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Although it’s been nearly 4 years since the alleged incident, the Cayce Police Department is making sure anyone suspected of committing a crime gets their day in court. Back on January 10, 2019, Cayce Police say 26 year old Kaelin Farmer was involved in...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard. According to officials,...
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and […]
Teen arrested following deadly Nov. 28 shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly November shooting in Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said Friday the latest suspect, a 15-year-old male, relocated to Berkeley County after the November 28 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. “Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, […]
abccolumbia.com
Law Enforcement ramps up traffic safety checkpoints
Irmo, SC (WOLO) — It’s almost New Year’s EVE and as many of you get read to head out and celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of 2023, Law Enforcement agencies across the Midlands are getting ready as well. Several agencies tell ABC Columbia News...
live5news.com
One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of a 2007...
coladaily.com
Fort Jackson soldiers unable to go home enjoy 'Holiday Holdovers' at Camp Cole
Two organizations focused on supporting families during times of need came together to provide the 'perfect storm' to U.S. Army recruits and the families of active-duty personnel on Wednesday. The site was Camp Cole in Hopkins, a camp and retreat sanctuary that provides services most of the year for South...
