WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR says bird feeders are safe to use again
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it’s safe to put up bird feeders. The DNR had initially encouraged people to take down bird feeders due to the outbreak of avian flu. Background: Due to threat of avian flu, Michigan DNR has advice for people...
WILX-TV
Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR sends out tips for cleaning up damaged trees after winter storm
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Winter storms brought a lot more than just snow and ice, they also brought broken branches and fallen trees. The large winter storm that thrashed through the midwest left some fallen debris. That is why The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving out lessons on how to clean up damaged trees at your home properly.
WILX-TV
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer gets prison sentence
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a scheme to kidnap the Michigan governor is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of...
WILX-TV
Make An Impact campaigns helped raise more than $200K in 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Through our Make An Impact campaign, you helped eight local charities boost their efforts. We asked and you answered the call. Whether it was with donations of food, diapers, backpacks, animal care products, boots, beds, money or your time - you helped us make an impact for charities in Mid-Michigan.
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 10,927 new cases, 110 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and deaths have gone down this week. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,927 new cases of COVID and 110 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,561, a drop from last...
WILX-TV
Lower health care and prescription drug costs for Michiganders on Medicare
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several Inflation Reduction Act provisions will go into effect on Jan. 1. These provisions will cut costs for Michigan residents across the state. A $35 monthly cap on the cost of insulin for those on Medicare and free vaccines for seniors on Medicare are among the measures that will take effect in the new year.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan could see a flu surge after the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After all that time with family this holiday season, health officials are worried that they will soon see a spike in the number of people getting sick from the flu. Mid-Michigan doctors said they are concerned people received more than gifts. Just in the past week,...
WILX-TV
City of St. Johns encourages residents to recycle Christmas trees
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Tuesday, Jan 3, the City of St. Johns Public Works Department will be picking up Christmas trees. The City is asking that residents place their trees by the curb and have the tree free of any decorations and that the trees are not wrapped in plastic.
WILX-TV
Changes are coming to the City of St. Johns parking program
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Changes are coming to the City of St. Johns parking program. Due to upcoming changes in the City of St. Johns parking program, the City is reminding residents that they will not be selling 2023 parking passes until sometime in the New Year. 2022 parking...
WILX-TV
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 16 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts said Thursday that its recall covers 808 pounds of sprouts that it sold to distributors in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas in November and December. Health officials have said they linked the illnesses to alfalfa sprouts eaten at several restaurants and sold at several different grocery chains.
WILX-TV
Barry Croft Jr. to be sentenced in federal court in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the ring leaders in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will learn his fate on Wednesday morning. Barry Croft Jr. is set to be sentenced in federal court for his role in the plot. Background: Trial ordered for 5 men in plot...
WILX-TV
‘Today’s a good day’ - Cash donations distributed to victims of Okemos apartment fire
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - After losing almost everything, victims of the Knob Hill Apartment fire in Okemos received some much-needed help. People in the community donated more than $115,000 to help people rebuild their lives. At the Meridian Township Municipal Building, Knob Hill residents were able to pick up a...
WILX-TV
Operation Safe Neighborhoods reaches new milestone with over 250 illegal guns off the street
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement officials have conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 254 illegal guns being taken off the street before they could be used to commit a crime since the beginning of Operation Safe Neighborhoods. Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided the update on the number of illegal guns taken off the streets as part of the operation on Wednesday.
WILX-TV
College student wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to lucky scratch-off at 7-Eleven
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) - A college student in Virginia made a lucky lottery purchase while stopping at a convenience store earlier this month. According to the Virginia Lottery, Perla Gomez turned a $30 scratch-off ticket at a Virginia Beach-area 7-Eleven into a $1 million prize. Lottery officials said...
WILX-TV
Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - An Indiana man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman and injured a baby she was holding earlier this week. WFIE reports Tony Dunn was arrested on Tuesday after a woman said he had become physically abusive. The victim reportedly told...
