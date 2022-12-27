ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

City of Denton now offers paid parental leave to employees

During a recent City Council Meeting, the Denton City Council unanimously approved a new Paid Parental Leave policy. Until the policy’s approval this fall, the city’s leave policy did not go beyond the Family and Medical Leave Act stipulations, which assured 12 weeks of protected unpaid leave for medical reasons and/or giving birth, adoption or placement of a child. Employees could use accrued sick and/or vacation time during that time.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Aaron Dean serving sentence at state prison in South Texas

ROSHARON, Texas - Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is in a state prison facility to serve his more than 11-year sentence for manslaughter in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released a prison mug shot of Dean on Wednesday. Dean is currently in...
ROSHARON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood

Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Kennedale police, US Marshals look for info on murder suspect

KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department and the U.S. Marshals service are asking for the public's help to track down and arrest a North Texas murder suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Emmanuel Bear for capital murder for a killing that happened on Oct. 26 in Kennedale.
KENNEDALE, TX
CBS DFW

Lewisville bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced today that a Lewisville woman pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzling over $29 million from her employer, a Dallas family who runs several companies and a charitable foundation.Barbara Chalmers, 74, of Lewisville, admitted in court that beginning as early as 2012, she abused her power as the bookkeeper for the companies and authority over their bank accounts to write at least 175 fraudulent checks for herself.Prosecutors said that in order to hide her scheme, she gave false paperwork to tax preparers that misstated the year-end cash-on-hand numbers for the accounts she was siphoning money from. Over $25 million of the stolen funds was used to fund a construction company Chalmers was the president of.Chalmers pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering on Dec. 29, 2022. She now faces up to 10 years in federal prison in sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.The FBI, which is investigating the case alongside the DoJ's Criminal Division and the Eastern District of Texas, says the investigation is ongoing.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Santa's Village moves; Wildflower lineup released and more top news stories in Richardson

Richardson residents enjoy a performance of Collective Soul during the first night of the Wildflower Festival. (Jackson King/Community Impact ) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Richardson in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Santa's Village moving to Huffhines Park in Richardson this...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth

The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
FORT WORTH, TX
