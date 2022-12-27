Read full article on original website
Here are the latest details on six ongoing transportation projects in Plano
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
fox4news.com
Tarrant County Public Health recommends wearing masks indoors as COVID cases rise
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Tarrant County Public Health is recommending for people to wear a mask and social distance indoors again as COVID cases begin to spike again. On Friday, Tarrant County said the COVID-19 Community level has changed to high. More than 2,400 confirmed and probable cases of COVID...
City of Denton now offers paid parental leave to employees
During a recent City Council Meeting, the Denton City Council unanimously approved a new Paid Parental Leave policy. Until the policy’s approval this fall, the city’s leave policy did not go beyond the Family and Medical Leave Act stipulations, which assured 12 weeks of protected unpaid leave for medical reasons and/or giving birth, adoption or placement of a child. Employees could use accrued sick and/or vacation time during that time.
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean serving sentence at state prison in South Texas
ROSHARON, Texas - Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is in a state prison facility to serve his more than 11-year sentence for manslaughter in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released a prison mug shot of Dean on Wednesday. Dean is currently in...
Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood
Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
fox4news.com
Kennedale police, US Marshals look for info on murder suspect
KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department and the U.S. Marshals service are asking for the public's help to track down and arrest a North Texas murder suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Emmanuel Bear for capital murder for a killing that happened on Oct. 26 in Kennedale.
WFAA
Atmos under fire | City of Grand Prairie happy over Gov. Abbott's call to investigate company
"I was hoping to get his attention. And when the governor asked for an investigation, I hope they'll get to the bottom of it," says Mayor Ron Jensen.
fortworthreport.org
Texas lawmakers let an economic development law championed by former Fort Worth lawmaker die. What’s next?
Fort Worth Independent School District trustees were offered a deal they couldn’t resist. Trustees approved a tax abatement to a solar energy company that could bring millions to the district in coming years. Hanwha Q Cells Americas Holdings Co. promised it would invest $1.3 billion in the location it...
Road work at SH 170 continues through January
Westbound vehicles leaving Hwy. 114 to SH 170 have to take the Parish Lane exit and continue on the frontage road through Roanoke Road. (Community Impact) Road work on SH 170 will continue through the end of January 2023, though a final date is not available, according to TxDOT officials.
Beating victim dies in Fort Worth after being found unconscious outside restaurant
A Mineral Wells man has now died after being beaten into unconsciousness last week. On December 18th, Doug Warren was found outside a Mineral Wells restaurant
Lewisville bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced today that a Lewisville woman pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzling over $29 million from her employer, a Dallas family who runs several companies and a charitable foundation.Barbara Chalmers, 74, of Lewisville, admitted in court that beginning as early as 2012, she abused her power as the bookkeeper for the companies and authority over their bank accounts to write at least 175 fraudulent checks for herself.Prosecutors said that in order to hide her scheme, she gave false paperwork to tax preparers that misstated the year-end cash-on-hand numbers for the accounts she was siphoning money from. Over $25 million of the stolen funds was used to fund a construction company Chalmers was the president of.Chalmers pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering on Dec. 29, 2022. She now faces up to 10 years in federal prison in sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.The FBI, which is investigating the case alongside the DoJ's Criminal Division and the Eastern District of Texas, says the investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
As 2022 ends, North Texas volunteers expect more families to need help in the new year
FORT WORTH, Texas — A weekly makeshift drive-thru is making life a lot easier for hundreds of families struggling to put food on the table. Every week hundreds of people line up for one of the busiest free food distributions in Fort Worth. So, for people needing help during...
NorthPark Landing apartments offers unique amenities to residents in Fort Worth
Northpark Landing apartments is set to open mid January with a host of amenities for its future residents. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Northpark Landing Apartments is set to open mid January 2023 with a host of amenities for its future residents. The complex is located at 9001 N Beach St. in...
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
Best of 2022: Santa's Village moves; Wildflower lineup released and more top news stories in Richardson
Richardson residents enjoy a performance of Collective Soul during the first night of the Wildflower Festival. (Jackson King/Community Impact ) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Richardson in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Santa's Village moving to Huffhines Park in Richardson this...
Highland Village council approves splash pad fence funding
The splash pad will be protected with a fence. (Courtesy city of Highland Village) Highland Village City Council approved an agreement to add a fence around the splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park during a Dec. 13 meeting. The approval also included the replacement of some sections of the existing...
Lewisville recognized as boomtown, diverse city
Two studies recognized Lewisville as a desirable place to live. (Community Impact file photo) Lewisville has been recognized in two recent studies as a desirable place to live. The city ranked 10th in Filterbuy’s “Best small cities to move to for diversity” list. The Alabama-based home air quality retail company...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
